Did Billie Eilish Break Up With Boyfriend After Dreaming About Christian Bale? Singer Reveals

Billie Eilish has sung several popular songs and is a widely appreciated personality. She has had her time of struggle while climbing up in the industry. Billie has not been very vocal about her love life. But it was known to her fans that she was dating Jesse Rutherford.

Little did her followers know how they broke up. During a recent interview, the Happier Than Ever artist spoke about one of her dreams, and about how it affected one of her recent relationships

Billie Eilish Dumped Her Boyfriend

The singer appeared in an interview at the Oscars nominee luncheon. Her song What Was I Made For?, from the 2023 Warner Bros. movie Barbie has been nominated for an Oscar.

During this interview, Billlie Eilish divulged that she once dreamt of the Dark Knight actor Christian Bale and broke up with her boyfriend once she woke up.

The Bad Guy singer stated, “A couple of years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was like in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend.”

The Ocean Eyes singer further continued, “I woke up and I came to my senses.”

Upon hearing this abrupt tale of break up of the artist who sang Bellyache, her brother began laughing hysterically.

The well-known presenter and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg was the host during the interview that included both When the Party’s Over artist and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History

The No Time To Die singer stayed careful, and respected the privacy of her and her partner even when she spoke out about a funny event of her life.

While Billie Eilish did not disclose the name of her ex-lover, whom she had dumped, it is very much likely that this happened with her previous boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The guy is the lead vocalist of an alternative rock band called The Neighborhood. Both the nine-time Grammy winner and the You Get Me So High singer dated for nearly seven months.

In May 2023 their split shocked Eilish’s followers as she seemed a bit too comfortable with the Scary Love artist.

In one of her statements regarding her relationship with Rutherford, the Iloilo artist stated “I’m really excited and really happy about [our relationship].”

The pop artist was also romantically involved with Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor and writer, before Jesse. However, the pair only dated from 2021 to May 2022.

