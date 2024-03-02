Who Is Ashley Benson's Husband Brandon Davis? All About Him As Couple Welcomes First Child Together

Ashley Benson is a Mom! The Pretty Little Liars star welcomed her first child with her husband, Brandon Davis, on Thursday. The actor shared the news with her fans on Instagram via a picture of the hand of a tiny one wrapped around hers. We know all about Ashley Benson, but let's find out who is her husband, Brandon Davis.

Who is Brandon Davis?

Brandon Davis is a millionaire oil tycoon, Marvin Davis's grandson, and the heir to a vast fortune. Marvin Davis, his grandfather, amassed his fortune through successful business ventures in the oil and entertainment sectors. In the early 1980s, the senior Davis liquidated his oil assets. He started investing in real estate and entertainment, acquiring businesses including the Beverly Hills Hotel, Pebble Beach Company, 20th Century Fox, and the Aspen Skiing Company, according to his 2004 obituary in the New York Times.

From his mother's second marriage, Davis has two half-sisters, Mariella and Isabella Rickel, and two brothers, Alexander and Jason. At the age of 35, actor Jason Davis, best known for playing Mikey Blumberg in the ABC animated series Recess, passed away in February 2020 after overdosing on fentanyl.

Brandon's Dating History in Hollywood

Davis had dated several Hollywood women before Benson. After meeting Mischa Barton, an actress from The O.C., at a charity function, he started dating her in 2004. Their romance lasted just over a year, and in July 2005, it was officially announced that they were splitting up. Davis was Paris Hilton's close friend in the mid-2000s, and the two were frequently spotted together at nightclubs and restaurants.

Following the breakdown of his prominent connection with Hilton, Davis mainly remained hidden from the public for several years. He made a comeback in 2016 when he opened an art pop-up in Beverly Hills. Mexican artist Bosco Sodi displayed the artwork in the "Malpais" exhibition. "Bosco's work is amazing. It has a distinct vibe and makes me think of the artist I grew up admiring, Yves Klein." In 2016, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's special in its way. I'm just pursuing my interest. I've spent a lot of time collecting art. I've been preparing for Brandon Davis Projects' debut. I see a chance to introduce underrepresented artists to Los Angeles and possibly other locations."

Benson and David's Romance

When Davis and Benson were spotted sitting courtside together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in January 2023, romance rumors began circulating. Just Jared was able to secure images of them on a double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Cody John, less than a month later. In a January 2024 interview with LADYGUNN, Benson talked candidly about his chance encounter with Davis.

"I was becoming the person I had always wanted to be. And all I wanted to do was let life take me where it would. Which is, strangely, when I got to know Brandon," Benson remarked." It happened right away. I thought, 'I believe I will marry this person." PEOPLE initially revealed Davis and Benson's romance in February 2023. The two have, nevertheless, mostly kept their romance quiet.

Shortly after splitting from rapper G-Eazy in 2021, Benson told Cosmopolitan U.K., "I usually keep my relationships private." "If you are pictured together, it's evident that you cannot assist. That way, though, it's more sacred. These private times are just for you and your partner, and I do not wish to overexpose it; that way, you can keep it strong."

Davis revealed the couple's engagement on his Instagram Story in July 2023, sharing a picture of Benson's enormous diamond ring finger. He scribbled, "Love of my life" above the image. "My best friend, I love you," was written by Benson when he reposted the post. In addition, the actress shared actress Theresa Picciallo's Instagram Story, in which Benson flaunted her ring while on a video chat with her friend. A source told PEOPLE that Davis and Benson were married about three months after they became engaged. Only a few days after Benson's mother shared a picture of the pair wearing wedding bands, word of their engagement spread.

