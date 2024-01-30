Who Is Beth Cordingly? Emmerdale Star Reveals Relationship With Soap Legend Ian Kelsey

Who would not want to date Ian Kelsey, the soap legend? Well, 47-year-old Beth Cordingly just confirmed her relationship with the 57-year-old actor, who is known for his iconic roles. His portrayal of Dave Glover in Emmerdale has been loved by one and all. As Beth starts her new journey on the show as Ruby, fans are curious about this romance. Read on to know all the details inside.

Is Beth Cordingly in a relationship with Ian Kelsey?

Yes, the Dead Set star is dating the soap legend of Emmerdale as she revealed in a recent interview to The Mirror. Beth said, “I am very in love with Ian and very happy. I think it really does work him being an actor too. He has been so fantastic.” She also added, “Ian was really supportive and wanted me to do it, which is lovely.”

Ian Kelsey, the Emmerdale actor played legendary Dave Glover who was in love with Kim Tate. Beth now plays Ruby, who is the wife of Kim’s enemy and her stepson Caleb.

How did Beth Cordingly and Ian Kelsey start dating?

The couple first met two decades ago, but married different people and went on with their lives. They crossed paths again in 2021 when the lost romance sparked. They have been happy together for three years now and the Burning Girls actress explains how he has been her biggest encouragement. About her role as Ruby, she feels, “There is that thing as an actor where you are always taken away from home. But he totally gets it.”

The actress also adds, “He knows a lot of the crew and cast, so it’s lovely to be able to share what I’ve been up to, knowing he understands. That’s important when you are away and he is always keen to find out how filming has gone each day. We are both very supportive of each other’s careers which is important when it is such a competitive industry.”

It will be interesting to see how Ruby, wife of Caleb, will be causing havoc in the village when she finds out her husband is cheating. Caleb is played by William Ash and further episodes will reveal his relationship with Tracy Robinson. Will Ruby destroy her? It will be an intriguing ordeal.

