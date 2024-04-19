Who Is Dr Jennifer Ashton? Everything To Know About GMA3 Co-Host As She Leaves ABC Network After 13 Years

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is leaving ABC News. This news comes in after the GMA3 co-host and ABC chief medical correspondent made the decision to leave the network in June, when her contract ends.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashton said, “I kind of subscribe to the fact that when the universe sends you a message, you should listen to it. I’ve been watching and participating in the steadily building upswell of interest in those two areas in our country, in our society, in our culture and media, and in medicine and in science."

"As one of the preeminent medical journalists of our time — or as we call her here at ABC, ‘America’s favorite doctor’ — Dr. Ashton has immeasurably contributed to ABC News as America’s #1 news network," said Debra OConnell in a statement. Connell is the president of ABC News. She added, "She will always have a home at ABC, and we wish her only the best as she continues her unwavering advocacy of women’s health.”

Why is Jennifer Ashton leaving ABC News?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton made the decision to leave ABC News so that she could build out her new women's wellness company, Ajenda, which she will lead as founder and CEO. The company, which launched with a newsletter in March, is focused on addressing the challenges of menopause health and weight management.

Furthermore, for her venture, she also received support from her fellow ABC anchors, as well as ABC News President Kim Godwin and Debra OConnell, who runs ABC’s news and networks division.



Ashton added that both Kim Godwin and Debra OConnell said to her, "Is there anything we can do to change your mind?' And when I said there really isn’t because I really feel strongly about doing this, they basically said, you know, ‘we’re going to be behind you.’ And I think that’s really unusual in this business in this day.”



What made Jennifer Ashton come up with the idea of building a new women’s wellness company?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the idea behind building her company, she said, "We’re facing an obesity epidemic, and menopause and perimenopause and women’s health is literally in a spotlight like never before. And I want to be the messenger for those messages." Furthermore, she said that now that she will have more free time, she is excited to devote her time 100 percent to the venture."

The journalist and MD, who is board-certified in OB/GYN and Obesity Medicine, joined ABC News in 2012. She started hosting GMA3 in March 2020 to provide information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

After remaining with the program through its relaunch last year alongside co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, she has decided to depart from ABC. However, she wishes to continue her television presence, citing her previous role as a medical contributor to CBS News and Fox News.

