Who Is Hieke Konings? All About The Playboy Model As She Claims Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio At Secret Club

Playboy model Hieke Konings has recently made headlines with her claim of sharing a kiss with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at a secretive club, only to later express her disappointment with his kissing skills. This revelation has sparked curiosity and stirred conversations, bringing attention to DiCaprio’s history of dating young girls.

Hieke Konings, a 22-year-old Dutch-American model based in Los Angeles, has been making waves in the fashion industry with her captivating presence and appearances in renowned publications like Playboy magazine. Born on August 15, 2001, in Grevenbicht, Netherlands, Konings has carved a niche for herself in the competitive world of modeling, representing renowned agencies such as Division Models and Genetic Models.

In a candid interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy magazine, retrieved via Page Six , Konings revealed that she locked lips with the Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio at an exclusive club in Los Angeles. “It was in a secret club in LA, one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.” According to Konings, DiCaprio's manager approached her shortly, “less than a minute later,” and informed her of the actor's interest in speaking with her.

Subsequently, Konings joined DiCaprio at his table, where they shared a kiss. Despite DiCaprio's invitation to accompany him home, Konings declined, citing her lack of familiarity with him. She claimed, “Then I walked to his table and sat next to him. We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him. I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course, he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!”

Hieke Konings was disappointed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s kissing skills

Hieke Konings, though, revealed that she was not much impressed by the Titanic star’s kissing abilities, marking it as, “OK, definitely not the best.”

Konings further disclosed that she had heard rumors about DiCaprio's peculiar behavior in intimate situations. Konings shared, “I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange. For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head. No, Leo is too weird and too old.”

However, she decided to make a move on him, leading to their kiss, which was mutual on both ends. “I knew that, and I am guilty: I flirted with him, too. That’s just how I am; I’m a huge flirt. It was mutual, that was clear.”

Konings’ revelations add to the ongoing discussions surrounding DiCaprio's romantic pursuits, particularly his history of dating women significantly younger than him. DiCaprio currently is reportedly dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, with whom he shared a passionate dance floor makeout at an Ibiza club, sparking curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

