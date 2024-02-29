Leonardo DiCaprio Dating History : From Gisele Bundchen To Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history is a whirlwind journey through the decades and millions of women continue to fall head over heels at his seemingly ageless appearance. From the vibrant '90s to the present, DiCaprio's romantic link-ups with hot 25-year-olds have remained a consistent theme. Let’s take a look at the glamorous dating history of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, which is nearly as weird as the wrinkle on my forehead, a detail that might likely shock him.

Leonardo DiCaprio has dated several women in his dating history over the years, the exact number is said to be somewhere around 23..He has been romantically linked to various women throughout his career, including models, actresses, and other public figures. However, things have not been all rosy, as DiCaprio’s dating history has had its fair share of controversy as well. The 48-year-old charmer has famously dated women much younger than him, preferably in their mid-20s, often grabbing eyeballs considering the age difference. The list of leodicaprio’s relationships and girlfriends is filled with some of the most hot and happening names in show business.

1. Kristen Zang ( 1996 to 1997)

Leo started seeing actress and model Kristen Zang a year after breaking up with Naomi Campbell in 1995. The duo dated for fifteen months and the two were madly in love and had a lot of common friends, like one big happy family. Kristen actually spoke out about her relationship with Leo to people last year, saying, “It was a different time back then. We could go places and not be followed by the paparazzi. It was 1995 and he was making a movie called Marvin’s Room. I remember vividly, while visiting him on the set,watching the O.J. Simpson verdict while in Meryl Streep’s trailer. It was a surreal moment for a Michigan country bumpkin like myself.”

She added, “I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big, happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times, like all couples do, broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking), it was over for good.” As per sources, she was the one who ended it.

2. Gisele Bündchen (2000–2005)

One of the longest times Leonardo DiCaprio dated someone was with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. They were together for five years before breaking up. When they split, Leo was 30 years old, and Gisele was 25. Gisele talked about their breakup in her book. She said that she stopped doing things like smoking, drinking, and working too much. She started thinking about important things she had ignored before. Gisele wondered if she was the only one who wanted to think deeply about life, while Leo didn't change. Sadly, she realized that was true.

3. Bar Refaeli (2005–2010)

Israeli model and TV host Bar Refaeli is another glamorous name on the list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends. Bar and Leo met at a U2 party and dated for five years. They broke up when he was 36 and she was 25. Friends, family, and Bar wanted Leo to get married, but he wasn't ready.

4. Blake Lively (2011)

Shortly after breaking up with Bar, Leo dated Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. They were together for a few months when Blake was 26. But they split in 2011, reportedly because of "distance" and "timing" issues. According to sources, perhaps Lively was more like a rebound for DiCaprio. Both individuals, Blake and Leo, have moved on to successful careers in Hollywood, with Blake continuing to dazzle audiences with her performances in films and television shows.

5. Camila Morrone (2017–2022)

Another lasting relationship in DiCaprio’s dating history was with model Camila Morrone. They were serious, and there were rumors of them maybe getting engaged. Camila, 23 at the time, talked about people pointing out their age gap, saying, “Negative comments don’t stop because you address them." She added, "I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself." In August 2022, they broke up, blaming 'distance' for the breakup.

6. Vittoria Ceretti (2023)

Sources say Leo and Vittoria met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon." They were seen together in public for the first time in August, enjoying an ice cream date in Los Angeles. Witnesses sensed a strong connection between them. They've been spotted on various outings, including a make-out session in Ibiza. According to insiders, their relationship seems more serious than just a passing fling, as they've been spending a lot of time together and getting to know each other better. Recently, they were seen sharing a playful moment outside a Halloween party. In this ever-evolving universe of love and Hollywood, their story continues to captivate.