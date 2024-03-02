Why Was Matt Shultz Arrested In 2023? Cage the Elephant Frontman Reveals How Legal Trouble 'Saved' His Life

In a startling revelation, Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage the Elephant, has opened up about his arrest in 2023 and how it became a pivotal moment in his life. The frontman's candid disclosure sheds light on the circumstances surrounding his legal trouble and the profound impact it had on his journey to recovery.

In January 2023, Matt Shultz's arrest came about after three loaded guns were found in his New York City hotel room. This encounter with law enforcement led to charges of criminal possession of a weapon, marking a major moment of turmoil in the singer's life. The incident ultimately resulted in Shultz being convicted on three charges, which included attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Shultz apparently agreed to a plea bargain in June, avoiding jail time but admitting guilt to three charges. According to the New York Post, he was ordered by the court to "stay out of trouble for one year," giving him a chance to make a fresh start following a one-year probation for a misdemeanor offense.

Matt Shultz reflected on his arrest through a candid Instagram post

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Matt Shultz offered a glimpse into the personal struggles that led to his arrest and subsequent rehabilitation journey. He revealed that for the past three years, he had been unwittingly battling a severe mental health crisis, which culminated in a state of psychosis triggered by adverse reactions to medication prescribed to him. “It’s a miracle that I’m here today. I was arrested last year, and it undoubtedly saved my life. After my arrest, I went to the hospital for two months followed by months of outpatient treatment. I can finally explain what happened,” Shultz stated.

Shultz expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his bandmates, community, and most importantly, his wife Eva, whose steadfast love and professional assistance played a pivotal role in his recovery. He credited Eva with saving his life countless times and acknowledged the profound impact of her presence during his darkest moments. He shared, “It took the love and support of my brothers in the band, my community, and, most of all, my wife Eva to get me through it. Eva stayed by my side, and she saved my life countless times. To say she is a warrior and a queen is an understatement.”

Through professional treatment and the love of his support network, Shultz claimed that he regained his grip on reality and embarked on a journey of healing and self-discovery, adding, “Her unwavering love coupled with professional treatment helped me to regain my grip on reality and fully recover. Along the way, I learned a lot of hard lessons, and I think God I was able to come out on the other side.”

As Matt Shultz reflects on the tumultuous events of 2023, he emerges with a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude. With Cage the Elephant announcing a new album, set to be released on May 17, and a 45-date North American tour, Shultz is all set to make his big comeback.

