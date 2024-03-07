Who Is Kara Killmer? Know about the Chicago Fire Actress as She Talks About Her Favorite Co-Stars

Sylvie Brett may not be on the set of Chicago Fire, but her heart is! Kara Killmer has promisingly played her role as the paramedic in over a hundred episodes of Chicago Fire. As her character was given an honored farewell recently this year, the actress reflected on her fun days with her best mates.

Let's get to know Kara Killmer a bit as she talks about her favorite co-stars, who were the hardest to say goodbye to.

Who is Kara Killmer?

Born on June 14, 1988, Kara Killmer is best known for her role as Sylvie Brett in the NBC Chicago franchise. She recently completed her 199 episodes on the show Chicago Fire, while also appearing on other series of the same franchise, Chicago Med as well as Chicago P.D.

Born in Crowley, Texas, the Sleeper star graduated from Baylor University, Texas, in 2010 with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts degree in performing arts.

She began her career with If I Can Dream, a 2010 short-lived Hulu original reality web series. Later on in 2014, Killmer joined the cast of Tin Man as Athena True; however, the series was not picked up by the network for its 2014–15 schedule.

2014 was the same year when the Beyond the Mask actress also landed her well-acclaimed role of Sylvie Brett in the drama series Chicago Fire. This was on September 23, 2014, during the third season premiere of Always.

2014 was the best year for Kara Killmer, as this was the same year she was featured in Chicago Splash magazine. A year later, she made her debut in a feature film called Beyond the Mask.

This is also the same action-adventure thriller movie where she first met her husband, Andrew Cheney, whom she married on May 14, 2016.

Kara Killmer talks about her favorite co-stars

Although she has a perfect ending in the series Chicago Fire, where Brett gets married to Matt Casey and is shown to move out of Chicago, the actress’ emotions are still attached to the sets of the drama series.

Recently talking to NBC Insider, she spoke of her girl gang trio, which includes her, Hanako Greensmith, and Miranda Rae Mayo.

During the interview, the 34-year-old actress said, "It's an ensemble cast, and we're all very close, but in a group full of mostly men, the ladies have got to stick together."

Further talking about favorite people in the set, Killmer said, "I can't tell you how many times Miranda has just, like, come and sat on Hanako's lap in the cab of the [ambulance] because we're all just trying to soak up each other's estrogen for a few minutes before we get back out there on set."

