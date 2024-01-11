Why is Jesse Lee Soffer's One Chicago romance quest still unfulfilled? A look at his dating history

Jesse Lee Soffer, a well-known member of the One Chicago family, has been the subject of countless romance rumors during his career. Despite finding love in the limitations of the television industry, the actor appears to have yet to find The One. Let's go into the complexities of Soffer's dating history, looking at his high-profile relationships as well as the riddles surrounding his present love status, as per US Weekly.

The Linstead saga with Sophia Bush (2014-2016)

Soffer's romantic journey within the One Chicago world began with Sophia Bush, his former Chicago P.D. co-star. Their characters, Detective Jay Halstead and Detective Erin Lindsay, popularly known as 'Linstead' by fans, had on-screen chemistry that spilled over into their personal lives. The off-screen affair, however, was short-lived. Despite the initial chemistry, the pair called it quits after almost a year of dating in 2016, leaving fans both upset and wondering about the dynamics behind the scenes.

Torrey DeVitto and the post-Lindsay era (2016-2019)

Soffer took consolation in the companionship of Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto when his relationship with Bush ended. Their 2016 nuptials were highlighted by public expressions of adoration and support. However, like his last romance, this chapter of Soffer's love life ended in 2019, as per US Weekly. Despite the separation, Soffer kept a low profile about his personal relationships, enabling admirers to speculate on the enigmatic aspects of his love attempts.

The Spiridakos speculation (2017-2024)

Soffer's on-screen romance with Tracy Spiridakos took an unexpected turn when he bid farewell to Chicago P.D. in 2022. Detective Hailey Upton and Detective Jay Halstead were presented as partners who eventually married in season 9. Even after Soffer left the show, his character stayed linked to Upton. Rumors of an off-screen romance between Soffer and Spiridakos appeared in January 2024, in a shocking twist. Both performers have remained tight-lipped about these rumors, adding a dimension of intrigue to Soffer's romance story.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lee Soffer has successfully kept his dating status hidden as of 2024. The actor, who announced his departure from the Chicago P.D. in 2022, appears to enjoy a low-key approach to his personal life. The absence of public information has encouraged fan and media curiosity and intrigue.

Whether Soffer is actively seeking new romantic relationships or cherishing his privacy, the mystery surrounding his current situation keeps the audience waiting for the next chapter in his love life.

