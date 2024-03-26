Who Is Kelsey Anderson? Everything To Know About The Bachelor Season 28 Winner As She Gets Engaged To Joey Graziadei

In a whirlwind of romance, Season 28 of The Bachelor concluded with 28-year-old Joey Graziadei proposing Kelsey Anderson, sealing their love story. The journey, filled with twists and turns, led Graziadei choose Anderson over Daisy Kent in the dramatic finale. But who exactly is Kelsey Anderson, the woman who stole Graziadei’s heart? Let’s delve into some key facts about the season’s winner.

A southern sweetheart from New Orleans

Kelsey Anderson, known as the southern sweetheart, hails from New Orleans, Louisiana. However, her childhood was spent on a US military base in Germany, adding an international flair to her background.

Career and educational background

At just 25 years old, Anderson shines as a junior project manager at Landmark Consulting LLC. Her professional journey took off after a stint as a part-time aftercare teacher at Ascension Episcopal School, where she displayed her passion for education and nurturing young minds. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in project management from Saint Leo University. Additionally, she earned an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts and sciences from the same institution in 2021.

Instagram sensation and social media philosopher

Born on April 1, 1988, Anderson is an Aries, known for her adventurous spirit and passion. With a whopping 200,000 followers on Instagram, Anderson is no stranger to the world of social media. Despite her online presence, she often ponders the impact of social media on society, showcasing her thoughtful perspective. You can find her on Instagram under the username @_kelsey_anderson.

Described as extremely close with her family in her ABC bio, Anderson treasures moments spent with loved ones. In her leisure time, she enjoys exploring New Orleans’ vibrant culinary scene, strolling through the French market, and organizing picnics with friends.

The quest for love on The Bachelor

When Kelsey embarked on her journey of The Bachelor, she sought a partner with a great sense of humor, an understanding of nature, and a shared passion for philanthropy. Her genuine intentions and sincere quest for love captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

During her time on the show, Kelsey’s authenticity and charm captivated audiences. From her memorable introduction with a voodoo doll to ger heart-to-heart moments with Jowy, Kelsey’s journey was filled with emotional highs and lows.

Kelsey Anderson’s engagement ring

In the finale of The Bachelor Season 28, Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson with a dazzling Neil Lane engagement ring, featuring an emerald-cut diamond surrounded by smaller ones. While the exact cost remains a mystery, rings in the Bachelor franchise often come with hefty price tags. Previous seasons have seen rings ranging from $45,000 to a whopping $95,000, emphasizing the show’s extravagant flair.

Celebrity jeweler Neil Lane provides the rings, but have you wondered what happens in case of a breakup in the future? Well, in case of a breakup within two years, ABC retains ownership of the ring per Bachelor Nation contracts. However, beyond those period, couples have autonomy over the ring’s fate, with options ranging from selling it to retaining it as a cherished memento.

