Fans of The Bachelor were upset when they found out the show was moved to a later time because of Oprah Winfrey's Informercial for Ozempic on Monday night. Here's what happened.

Fans express frustration over Oprah Winfrey's Ozempic Informercial at the time of The Bachelor Show

Instead of airing at 8 p.m. EST like usual, the show started at 9 p.m. EST for a special episode called The Women Tell All, where the rejected contestants talk about their experiences. This led fans to express their fury on Twitter/X.

Some fans went to Twitter/X to express their frustration. They were surprised to see Oprah instead of The Bachelor, with one fan asking, "Who asked for this?" Another fan was looking forward to seeing a contestant named Maria but found Oprah instead.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter/X;

Others complained that the special with Oprah took away time from The Women Tell All episode. This episode usually has a lot of drama between the women, and it comes right before fans find out who the Bachelor will propose to.

Oprah Winfrey talks about Ozempic for weight loss

Meanwhile, Oprah's special focused on a woman who lost weight using a medication called Ozempic. Oprah Winfrey talked about the importance of not judging people for their weight and shared her own struggles with weight and media scrutiny.

Talking about weight loss, the show's host said, “There is now a sense of hope, and you no longer blame yourself. When I tell you how many times I have blamed myself because you think, ‘I’m smart enough to figure this out,’ and then to hear all along it’s you fighting your brain.”

Oprah hopes her special will help people feel less ashamed about their weight and choices. She said, “I come to this conversation in the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment,”

She added, “To stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight and, more importantly, to stop shaming ourselves.”

She believes it's essential to stop shaming others and ourselves for how we look or choose to manage our weight. She also shared her relief at finding a medication that helps her stay healthy without feeling ashamed or ridiculed.

