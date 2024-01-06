The Bachelor Season 28 trailer drops: Joey Graziadei is set to romance 32 contestants

The trailer for the upcoming season 28 of 'The Bachelor' was released this week, giving fans their first look at naval officer and real estate developer Joey Graziadei and the 32 women vying for his heart. Graziadei will take over the role from previous Bachelor Zach Shallcross as he embarks on his journey to find love.

Joey Graziadei takes the lead

The nearly 3 minute long trailer teases plenty of drama, tears and international destinations as Graziadei navigates relationships and eliminations. "I'm looking for my person. I want that forever kind of love" says Graziadei in the trailer. The sneak peek shows Graziadei and the contestants soaking up the sun in romantic locales like Mediterranean beaches and on luxury yachts, as reported by Variety .

According to the trailer, Graziadei and the women will be "jumping off yachts and soaking in wooden hot tubs" in various international destinations like Europe, hinting that this season of the Bachelor promises to be one of the most globally expansive yet. "They definitely go somewhere Mediterranean," teases a source to Women's Health Magazine .

Romantic backdrops for the journey

As reported by Today.com , the different exotic locations shown in the trailer "make Joey’s season look like it will be packed with fun trips and gorgeous backdrops to make for a very romantic and exciting ride" for the bachelor and his suitors.

Advertisement

However, all the oversea travel does little to quell the drama between the women, as evident from the intense arguments and tears shown in the trailer. "There will be plenty of making out, tears, arguing, heartbreak, and even a tease that someone leaves right before the final rose is handed out," notes the source.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily and Daniel decide to get back with their exes Billy and Heather?

Drama and tears amongst the women

One such argument scene shows multiple women going back and forth during a confrontation. As reported by Sportskeeda , "It shouldn't surprise anyone that they are not getting along. We see that, even when the women are having it out during a sit down where several women are going back and forth, they’re still arguing about Joey and the time they believed they were entitled to."

The trailer also hints at major heartbreak for Graziadei as he struggles to whittle down the contestants. At one point, an emotional Graziadei is seen sobbing "I thought she cared about me" hinting at a betrayal.

Premiering January 2024

Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' premieres on January 22nd, 2024 on ABC. Fans are excited to see how Graziadei's journey for love unfolds across picturesque global backdrops and if he finds his person amongst the 32 hopeful women. With drama, tears and international travel promised, this season looks primed to be one of the most romantic and roller coaster rides yet.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon decide to step back from the Newman family feud?