Who Is Camila Galavis? Know More About Juan Pablo Galavis’ Daughter As Her Audition Leads To American Idol And The Bachelor Crossover

Sunday’s episode of American Idol stood witness to a never seen before crossover.

During the last episode of the audition round, Camilla Galavis got the opportunity to show her singing prowess in front of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

As she took the stage, she introduced herself to the judging trio as a fourteen-year-old, from Venezuela, a freshman in high school, who lived in Miami.

Trying to dig into her background a bit, Perry asked the teenager if she had any musical background, to which the singing hopeful said no, but her father was Juan Pablo Galavis.

What's special about him though, you ask? Well, Juan Pablo Galavis was a contestant on season 18 of ABC’s The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. Hence the aforementioned never-seen-before American Idol × The Bachelor crossover.

More info on Camilla Galavis and her The Bachelor alum father is below.

Former Bachelor daughter Camilla Galavis secures ticket to Hollywood despite lackluster performance

After the singing reality show played footage of Galavis from The Bachelor season 18, Katy Perry probed him, asking: “You know what it's like to be on reality television, you trying to throw her in this lion’s den?”

Galavis replied, “Not really. I tried to hold as much.”

Advertisement

Providing more details about his daughter’s musical interests, Galavis continued, “She's been singing since she was little, and the opportunity came, and she wanted to do it.”

“I don't know if you're old enough,” he recalled telling Camilla last year. But apparently, this year, it was her time to give it a shot.

Coming to Camilla’s performance, the young singer opted to sing Rabia by fellow Venezuelan artist Joaquina, as her dad shared a seat with the pianist. Her performance did not hit any impressive notes as some of the best auditions on the show do, a sentiment echoed by Judge Bryan, who said in his feedback, “The big high notes are still giving you a little bit of trouble.”

He also voiced his fears that “in this competition, I think you're going to get swallowed up a little.”

When it was time to vote, Perry disagreed with Bryan and gave a yes after Richie voted no.

Bucking under the pressure, Bryan changed his tune and issued Camilla a yes, saying, “I wrote no on my page, but then I told you the right producer could make you a hit song.”

“So I'm giving you a yes just because you got a radio tone.”

Watch Camilla Galavis’ American Idol audition HERE

What do we know of Juan Pablo?

Juan Pablo, 32 years old in 2014, led a rather controversial season. A year after the dating show’s conclusion, he and his finalist Nikki Ferrell broke up.

When Juan Pablo starred on the cult ABC show, Camilla was just 4 years old.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Dissolving Filler, Says She Had Not Seen 'Real Bone Structure' In 6 Years