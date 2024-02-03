Who Is Larry David? Everything To Know About The Comedian As He Attacks Elmo On Camera Before Apologizing

In a surprising turn of events on the Today show, Larry David, the comedic mastermind behind Curb Your Enthusiasm, found himself in hot waters after an impromptu encounter with the beloved Sesame Street character, Elmo. The incident left the morning show hosts and viewers in shock.

Who is Larry David?

Born on July 2, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, Lawrence Gene David, fondly known as Larry David, kickstarted his journey into the world of comedy showing his full potential to be the future star. Raised in a Jewish family, his knack for humor manifested early, with his college days at the University of Maryland revealing his natural ability to elicit laughter effortlessly.

Collaborating with Jerry Seinfeld, David crafted the iconic sitcom, Seinfeld, showcasing his brilliance as a writer and executive producer. The show's success earned him Primetime Emmy Awards in 1993.

Undeterred by laurels, David continued his comedic prowess with the creation of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO in 1999, where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself. Post-college, David served the United States Army Reserve for five years, adding a unique chapter to his diverse life journey.

Spontaneous clash

Larry David crashed the set during Elmo's interview, leading to a bizarre moment where he playfully groped Elmo's face. The hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin, couldn't hide their horror as they witnessed the unexpected interaction. Guthrie exclaimed, "Larry, you've gone too far this time!"

Following the incident, Larry David, with a hint of laughter, issued a direct apology to Elmo during his interview. Looking into the camera, he expressed remorse, saying, "Elmo, I just want to apologize. I'm really sorry." Elmo graciously accepted the apology, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the encounter.

Elmo's viral moment

Interestingly, this event unfolded during a week when Elmo unexpectedly went viral on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), Elmo asked a simple question about everyone's well-being, receiving responses filled with existential dread. Elmo responded with a message encouraging emotional well-being, gaining attention even from President Joe Biden, who shared words of support.

Amidst the unexpected clash and Elmo's online prominence, Larry David is making the rounds in the press, gearing up for the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. David expressed that after 24 years and 12 seasons, it was time to bid farewell to the iconic HBO comedy series.

With a touch of humor, he acknowledged, "Yeah, I said [the show was ending] before. But I wasn't 76 when I said it." As David prepares to wrap up his show, the unexpected clash with Elmo adds another quirky chapter to his television legacy.

