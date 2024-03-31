Who Is Matthew Underwood? All About The Zoey 101 Star As He Opens Up About Sexual Assault Story

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Matthew Underwood, known for his role in Zoey 101, recently spoke out about his experiences in the entertainment industry. He clarified that he wasn't mistreated as a child star, but acknowledged the harm he has faced in the industry. He made a detailed post on his Instagram, explaining why he hadn't publicly commented on a new documentary about allegations made by former child stars.

Underwood shared that he was molested by a friend's stepfather at the age of 12 and claimed he was sexually harassed and assaulted by a former agent at age 19. Matt says this caused him to leave acting behind, and leave Los Angeles entirely.

Underwood writes, "We all want to live in a better world. That requires all of us to treat each other with empathy and not make assumptions about people’s personal experiences."

He adds, "We’re all feeling pain right now, and I can understand if you are angry, but harassing people who maintain their privacy and wishing death upon their families is no way to make this world better and safer for all of us. #QuietOnSet." His post came in response to the recently released investigation discovery documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Who is Matthew Underwood and why did he share this post out of the blue?

Matthew Underwood starred as Logan Reese, an arrogant rich kid at PCA. Chase and Michael were his best friends and roommates. Underwood is now a filmmaker, and he went on to reprise his role in the 2023 sequel film, Zoey 102.

Underwood revealed that he decided to speak up about the past in his post because he had been receiving death threats for staying silent about Quiet on Set, a documentary released earlier this month. The series features allegations of inappropriate conduct on the sets of Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon shows from the '90s and '00s, including Zoey 101.

However, Underwood's main concern is that viewers of the documentary have been harassing him, his family, and his peers who haven't spoken out. This behavior mirrors what others, like Josh Peck, have experienced, with his social media flooded with hateful comments.

Furthermore, Underwood concluded the thread by saying that there are lots of other former Nick stars who've remained silent, but it sounds like they might have their reasons, and more importantly, they aren't obligated to chime in on the conversation.

More about the Quiet on Set docuseries

The specific drama surrounding sexual allegations related to the Quiet on Set documentary began with its release earlier this month. The documentary highlighted allegations of inappropriate behavior on the sets of Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon shows from the '90s and '00s, including Zoey 101.

This brought renewed attention to past allegations and experiences of sexual misconduct within the entertainment industry, prompting discussions and responses from individuals involved in those shows.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

