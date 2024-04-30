Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once offered Rs 1 crore just for a close-up shot? Makarand Deshpande reveals

Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? The man has created a niche for himself and is one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. Recently one of his old well-wishers Makarand Deshpande spoke about the actor’s stardom among many other things. Makarand who worked with SRK on the popular television series Circus revealed how once someone was ready to offer Rs 1 crore for just one close-up shot of King Khan.

Makarand Deshpande opens up about Shah Rukh Khan

Other than Circus, Makarand, and SRK worked together in Swades and then later in a movie titled Shahrukh Bola “Khoobsurat Hai Tu” (2010). While speaking to Lallantop Cinema, Makarand revealed how once his producer agreed to bring in money the former needed to make this movie if he got to manage a close-up shot of Shah Rukh Khan.

Makarand recalled the man telling him, 'Can you get a close-up of Shah Rukh? If you do, I'll give you Rs 1 crore'. Deshpande talked about how now it is a little easier to connect with stars with the rise of social media but it was difficult back then.

“I somehow sourced his number, and sent him a message saying ‘It’s me, Makarand, I want a close-up of you’. I don’t know if he had his phone in his hand at that very moment because he replied immediately. He said yes”, Makarand shared.

The Sarfarosh actor revealed that Shah Rukh himself followed up about the shoot and asked him about the money-raising issues. SRK then told Makarand, “You won’t bring the camera, I’ll bring the camera. Just get your cameramen, and we’ll shoot.” That’s how the filmmaker eventually used Shah Rukh Khan’s car and camera for his shot only.

Further, while speaking about reuniting with SRK after 13 years in Swades, the Sona Spa director shared, “Things had changed by then. Ashutosh Gowariker had directed an Oscar-nominated film, Shah Rukh had become King Khan, and I had moved to theatre. But to my pleasant shock and surprise, when Shah Rukh met me, he knew everything about what I was doing. It just made me feel good.”

