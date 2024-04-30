All Celebrities Who Got Banned From Social Media Ft. Kanye West, Courtney Love & More

Social media has been a platform for people to come over and interact with each other, for celebrities to make a well-curated online brand, and also give a portal for fans to take a glimpse into their lives. But sometimes, celebrities find themselves amidst controversies on social media platforms, which sometimes fizzle out on their own, but other times lead to strict actions. Here is a list of celebrities who were banned from social media due to controversial posts and statements made by them:

Kanye West

Kanye “Ye” West is an American rapper and singer. While being a revered figure in music culture, Ye is no stranger to controversy as well, with him posting hateful content on his social media multiple times. Instagram placed a temporary ban on his account after the Donda rapper posted anti-semitic content on his page. Not long after, he was banned on X as he shared a picture of a swastika with the sign of David, though his X account was reinstated in 2023 after much deliberations.

Courtney Love

Singer-songwriter Courtney Love was once dragged into controversy after she ranted about fashion designer Dawn Simorangkir on her Twitter account in 2011. She made defamatory statements about Simorangkir, and her Twitter account was shut down, albeit for a short period. She had to settle the defamatory lawsuit filed by the designer, becoming one of the first people to be dragged into a defamation lawsuit over their tweets.

Rihanna

Famed singer Rihanna brewed controversy not because of controversial statements, but for violating Instagram policies by sharing semi-nude pictures of herself on the social media platform in 2014. However, the pop icon did not miss a chance to take a jibe at Instagram’s rules once her account was reinstated. She was reportedly sent an email by the platform’s team to adhere to Instagram’s rules and guidelines on nudity, violating which could result in a permanent ban. The Diamond singer responded with:

Rob Kardashian

The Kardashian clan member was suspended from Instagram after he shared nude photos of his ex-girlfriend and TV personality Blac China in an act of revenge porn. He made his return to the platform in 2019 with a fresh account, which Jenner Communications is running, and Rob Kardashian is not allowed to post anything on his own.

Azelia Banks

Rapper Azelia Banks has been known for getting into very public feuds with multiple famous personalities. In 2018, the rapper received a lifetime ban from Twitter (now X) after she made a slew of homophobic and racist comments against singer Zayn Malik.

Chelsea Handler

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler faced a temporary ban from Instagram in 2014. The former late-night talk show host posted a picture of herself riding a horse, while she was shirtless. Controversy stirred out consequentially, and she was taken off the platform for violating community guidelines.

Scout Willis

The daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis received a temporary ban on Instagram in 2014. The picture that elicited this action was an illustration for a sweatshirt that she had designed, which featured two topless women. She later staged a protest against this action.

