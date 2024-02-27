Who Is Ray J's Wife Princess Love? Everything About Her As She Files For Divorce From Rapper For 4th Time

Princess Love has filed for divorce from husband Ray J, again! The couple who tied the knot in 2016 have been going back and forth in their relationship since 2020, filing for divorce two times each.

Princess Love’s divorce filing in an L.A. County court on Monday marks the fourth time the couple has gone down this route. In 2021, it was Ray J that had filed for divorce. He also initiated their second divorce filing in late 2020 after Princess Love kicked it off in spring of the same year.

Amid the couple’s amusing divorce drama, we decided to take a look at Princess Love’s profile. Why leave Ray J out you ask? Well, the world is well acquainted with him, courtesy of Kim Kardashian.

Who is Ray J’s wife Princess Love? — Here’s 5 things to know about her

She's from Oakland, California

Princess Love’s IMDb profile informs that she was born on August 14, 1984, in Oakland, California.

Princess Love Co-starred with her husband Ray J on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Princess Love and Ray J starred together on VH1’s hit reality series Love and Hip Hop Hollywood between 2014 and 2019. In August 2016, while appearing on the reality show, the couple got married in a lavish ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles.

Princess love is the mother of two

In 2017, Princess Love announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Ray J. “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child,” she had captioned her baby bump Instagram picture. The couple welcomed their daughter, Melody Love, on May 22, 2018.

Advertisement

Two years later, in January 2020, they were blessed with a baby boy, Epik Ray. “God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing!” Ray J wrote on Instagram back then.

She's a producer and an actress

Per her IMDb profile, Princess Love is a producer and an actress. Her acting credits aside from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood include Camp Joy and The Deadly Getaway. She served producer duties on One Mo’ Chance and The Conversation: Ray J & Princess.

Like her husband, she too had a sex tape scandal

While fans will remember the Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape scandal from 2007, very few, or maybe no one knows that the rapper’s wife too had to go through a similar experience. In 2014, a compromising nude picture of her with a man surfaced online, according to TMZ. Her lawyers said that it was a screengrab from a personal sex tape that had been stolen. It was subsequently removed.

More on Princess Love and Ray J’s latest divorce drama

Princess Love posted a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, addressing the news of her divorce from Ray J.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote.

“While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic,” she added.

She asked for privacy over their divorce, before concluding by saying, “Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead.”

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Dating History: From Brad Pitt To The Weeknd