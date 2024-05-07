Met Gala 2024: Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Debut As A Couple At The Oscars Of Fashion

The 2024 Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to showcasing fabulous fashion choices. Alongside the striking solo looks on the green carpet, a number of couples also made a memorable entrance.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. The duo looked enchanting as if they had stepped out of a fairy tale. This was their first public appearance since they confirmed their relationship on a date night in February 2024.

Linked since December 2022, the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level at fashion's biggest night, but they've been hinting at their chemistry for months.

Details about Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's outfits

Inspired by this year’s dress code, The Garden of Time, Sabrina Carpenter wore a strapless gown. featuring a mermaid bodice with a sweetheart neckline, plus a light blue, cloud-like satin skirt, and strappy black platform heels. Carpenter also wore her blonde locks in a partly swept-up style, accessorizing with sparkly dangling earrings and a coordinating statement necklace.

On the other hand, Keoghan wore an olive velvet Burberry jacket, waistcoat, and trousers, along with a ruffled silk poplin shirt. He completed the look with a black wool top hat and leather Oxford boots.

More details about the new couple in Hollywood

Keoghan has been a supportive presence at many of Carpenter's performances, including her opening set on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia and traveling to cheer her on at Coachella in Palm Springs.

In January, Keoghan and Carpenter were spotted in Los Angeles visiting Luna Luna, an art-centric theme park inspired by the original 1987 art amusement park in Germany. Keoghan has also showcased his affection for Carpenter by wearing a beaded friendship bracelet with her name on it.

