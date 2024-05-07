From Doja Cat's Towel Dress To Cardi B's Massive Gown: A Look At Top 5 Viral Moments From Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala gives celebrities from around the globe a platform to portray their talents as well as come up with all the fashion sense they have. This year, the grand event that targets the movie, music as well as fashion industries welcomed a few new faces.

With the Indian celebrity from Bollywood, Alia Bhatt in attendance, the gala that was held in New York City also welcomed the K-pop group Stray Kids. Along with all that hype, the event had a few more moments that can be considered as memorable.

Here are the top five viral moments from the recently held Met Gala.

Doja Cat wore A Towel

This has already gripped the internet, as everyone is talking about how Doja Cat made an entrance at the Met Gala 2024. The singer who showed up as a feline during the 2023 Met Gala, came to one of the grandest nights in the fashion industry, wearing just a plain white towel.

This was although a costume, but it was again entirely made of a towel, wrapped around her body and head. She completed this look by wearing a pair of high heels.

PDA At Met Gala

Rita Ora along with Taika Waititi had the first public showing of passion during the star-studded evening of the gala. Both Ora and Waititi were seen cuddling, during which Ora’s dress was also praised for being the most eye-catching one.

Rita Ora’s dress was made of beads that were collected from Europe and Northern Africa, during the first century BC, as stated by the actress.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

While there have already been rumors about Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship, the two were seen posing for the pictures together during their appearance at the Met Gala 2024.

While Keoghan and Carpenter’s pictures have gone viral, their fans and followers have started debating again over their romantic relationship.

Stray Kids' Group Debut

This is where history was created as Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. All the members of Stray Kids wore outfits in red, black, and white by Tommy Hilfiger and posed for the cameras in style.

Cardi B wore a massive gown

Cardi B who was the tablemate of Colman Domingo, was seen wearing a massive gown, as she appeared on the green carpet at the Met Gala. The rapper looked so stunning in her gown that the event paused for a while.

Her massive gown was so huge that it even had other attendees of the event waiting to pass by. This is again another moment that has become a hot topic from the recently held event.

