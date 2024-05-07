Met Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Emma Mackey And Chemena Kamali Wear Chloe; Pose Together

The 2024 Met Gala once again showcased bold fashion choices and a star-studded green carpet (in keeping with the theme). Surprisingly, Sienna Miller, Greta Gerwig, Zoe Saldana, Emma Mackey, and Chemena Kamali made a joint appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, the year's most prominent fashion event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

These five stunning women proved that girls who pose together truly slay together. Wearing outfits designed by Chloé, the ladies were joined on the red carpet by Chloé Creative Director Chemena Kamali.

More details about Sienna Miller's outfit

At the Met Gala, all five women wore outfits inspired by this year's dress code, The Garden of Time and the clothing choices aligned with the overall theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Furthermore, actress Sienna Miller chose a 70s-era high-low lacy dress. It featured a high neckline, tiered sleeves, and a mini front hem. She styled her blonde hair in a middle-parted, wavy style. She completed her ethereal look with studded black cuff-style shoes.

Miller has attended the Met Gala ten times. Her first attendance was in 2006, when she co-chaired the event alongside Burberry's Christopher Bailey. The theme that year was AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme celebrating?

The theme for this year's Met Gala is The Garden of Time, inspired by a 1960s short story written by J.G. Ballard. Vogue's Anna Wintour is one of the co-chairs. Other co-chairs include celebrities Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. Jonathan Anderson (creative director of Loewe) and Shou Chew (CEO of TikTok) will be the honorary co-chairs.

