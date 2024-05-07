'More Proud Than Ever,' Says Vanessa Lachey As She Bids Goodbye To NCIS: Hawai'i After CBS Show Airs Final Episode

Actress and model Vanessa Lachey made her appearance on NCIS: Hawai’i as Jane Tennent for the last time in the finale episode of the season, which aired on May 6. The series received impressive views, which depicts fans’ love for the show. She got emotional, saying goodbye to the show, which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2024.

Vanessa Lachey’s final appearance on NCIS: Hawai’i

Actress Vanessa Lachey shared a post on her Instagram saying goodbye to the NCIS: Hawai’i show on May 6 after CBS broadcast the final episode of the show.

"This show meant so much to me... and more every day I find, to lots of people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV," Lachey wrote in the post.

"This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well! Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance! A Hui Hou," and with that, Vanessa concluded her post.

For those who don’t know about Vanessa Lachey, she is an actress and host who catapulted to fame in 2003 as a host for several MTV shows, including Total Request Live, The Real World, and MTV Hits.

CBS’ shocking announcement of the show

CBS made an astonishing announcement of NCIS: Hawai’i on April 26, 2024, that the show will conclude after three seasons. This news left Vanessa Lachey flabbergasted and in a sad state of mind.

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories when news of the axing broke.

“Mahalo Nui Loa,” the television personality added, which translates to “thank you very much.”

Just five days after the news, Vanessa expressed herself about the show’s cancellation, giving a heartfelt tribute to her beloved character and precious time via Instagram post.

In her post, she wished that the show should have had more time to say a proper goodbye to her character.

"In Hawai’i, we don’t say ‘Good-Bye’, we say 'A Hui Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou," she concluded the reel post.

Vanessa Lachey congratulated CBS for the show

The channel made a shocking announcement last month, after which Lachey congratulated the CBS network for having the “top 4 most-watched series” along with “13 of the top 20.”

The actress then posted 35-day viewing numbers, with NCIS: Hawai’i racking up 10.1 million over four new episodes, per People. The Love Is Blind host wrote over a screenshot, “Throwback to Season 1!” She added, “the #1 new series” at the time of its debut. “What a feat!!! And kept growing! So damn proud of this TEAM!!!”

In conclusion, the short-lived, beloved series came to an end, unfortunately, as it will disappoint the fans who loved the show.

