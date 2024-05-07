Richard Osman revealed that the identity of the assaulter portrayed in Baby Reindeer is common knowledge in the industry. The recent Netflix show is based on the author and actor Richard Gadd’s real-life experiences.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Osman revealed how “everyone” in the industry got to know who Gadd’s assaulter is. He also addressed speculation about the assaulter’s identity. Here’s what the author disclosed.

Richard Osman says people know who Richard Gadd’s assaulter is

Richard Osman is an English author and television presenter. Osman shared a shocking fact about Baby Reindeer on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment. The Netflix show follows Richard Gadd in the role of Donny who is stalked by a woman named Martha which makes him relive his trauma of sexual abuse. The trauma comes from the sexual abuse he endures from a famous television writer. Baby Reindeer is based on the events of comedian and actor Richard Gadd.

Osman revealed that Richard has been vocal to people in the industry about who his assaulter was."As you say, there's a very, very serious thing that happens with a male comedy producer and Richard Gadd, who, as you say, did the show in Edinburgh," he shared. The writer explained how Gadd has acknowledged and spoken about his abuse, so people in the industry " know who that person was."

Who is Richard Gadd's assaulter?

As the show’s plot developed, viewers started wondering who Richard Gadd’s assaulter was. Fans of the show started pointing fingers and conspiracy theories about the assaulter’s identity arose. Richard Osman addressed a misunderstanding that was developed, the writer spoke about how fans falsely accused a famous writer.

The author pointed out how a famous person who had worked with Gadd before was accused. Osman confirmed that the person the fans assumed to be the assaulter was not the one. “But the person they’ve cast in that role looks like this other guy, looks like the guy who’s been falsely accused,” he revealed.

Richard Osman also noted that the guy who was falsely accused received death threats and had to come ahead to issue a statement saying he did not assault Gadd. He concluded, “And it is not him, definitely not because people in the industry know who it is. And it’s definitely not him.”

The rising speculation got bad enough for Richard Gadd to come forward on social media and ask fans to stop speculating. The actor wrote on social media how people he “loved” and “admired” are being swept up in speculation. He urged the fans to stop speculating about the real identities of the characters on the show. Gadd ended his message while telling fans that this is not the “point of our show.”

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

