Who is rising TikTok star Chris Olsen? 5 things about him we bet you didn't know

Chris Olsen is a well-known social media personality who was selected by People Magazine as TikTok's Sexiest Man in 2020. Olsen instantly rose to fame when he received a shout-out from his ex-boyfriend, Ian Paget on Instagram. His popularity grew when he began to hang-out with A-list Hollywood celebs. Olsen, who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, famously dated fellow influencer, Ian Paget for a long time before splitting up, earlier this year.

Chris Olsen’s career and growth:

He has 10.2 million fans on TikTok for viral videos. His uploads frequently include his family and feature their daily lives. The YouTuber regularly receives millions of views on his videos.

How old is Chris Olsen?

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1997, Chris Olsen is 25. For the unversed, several interested admirers and fans of the influencers were surprised when they discovered material on Wikipedia that suggested he would be 70 in late 2021.

Birthday celebration with Meghan Trainor

Chris made news on December 22 when videos of him celebrating his birthday with Meghan Trainor and Joshua Bassett (who was also born in December) went viral on TikTok.

With a trip to Target, of all places, the trio celebrated in style. Additionally, a TikTok video of Trainor's youngster uttering his name went viral.

How did Chris Olsen become famous?

Olsen joined TikTok at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020, like many other users. His debut video featured him and his then-boyfriend, Ian Paget, taking on the press-up challenge.

Since then, as his videos continued to go viral, his fan base rapidly increased. As the lockdown ended, Olsen was able to increase his popularity by beginning to hang ou with A-list celebrities including Penn Badgley, Joshua Bassett, Meghan Trainor, Kris Jenner, and Joshua Bassett.

Success for Olsen's apology, overview

In addition to his popularity on TikTok, Olsen is a gifted actor and vocalist, who graduated from Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theatre. He was a part of the 2022 television series The Book of Queer. Additionally, Chris is a leading man in the forthcoming Broken Dreams TV series and 1660 Vine, a musical film.

Chris Olsen attends the 2022 Academy Awards

Olsen posted many videos of himself sporting a vivid red suit while attending the 94th Academy Awards, an unintended twin of Simu Liu's magnificent Oscars ensemble.

Upon attending the celebrity-studded event, Chris issued an emotional thank you to his followers over on Instagram.

Chris Olsen received praise from Paget for attending the Oscars. Ian Paget, who also attended the Oscars gave a shout-out to Chris and expressed his admiration for his him. In his post, he even spoke about how Olsen and he had managed to "check another dream off the list”.

