Who Is Valerie Bertinelli's Boyfriend Mike Goodnough? All About Him As Couple Goes Instagram Official

Actress and TV host Valerie Bertinelli and her romantic companion Mike Goodnough are in a relationship officially. The host took to her Instagram to introduce her new boyfriend.

Let’s delve into details about Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend Mike Goodnough including his career and relationship with the actress.

Who is Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend Mike Goodnough?

According to Urmi.org website, Mike Goodnough is born on August, 1970 at New Jersey, USA. He is a writer and a New York- based corporate consultant by profession.

He is a lifestyle writer who posts his writings mainly on his Substack, Hoarse Whisperings. He refers himself as the Hoarse Whisperer, Goodnough shares his musings as well as personal posts about fatherhood and events in his life.

He first became well-known for posting content on X (formerly Twitter) where he has over 400,000 followers. Back in September 2019, he shared his backstory, writing that he used to work in marketing and strategic communications as a freelancer for ad agencies and marketing consultancies, per People.

He got married to a woman in 2007 and has a son. He hinted at his relationship with Valerie Bertinelli on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Both are divorced and currently in a romantic relationship.

Despite having a long-distance relationship in the beginning, the love birds decided on a “three-week rule” to ensure they keep on continuing to see each other.

“We never go longer than that without seeing each other,” the actress explained “After all, it’s about finding the joy in life and sharing it.”

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough made their relationship official

Valerie Bertinelli, a former host of Food Network and cookbook ‘Indulge’ author made her relationship with Mike Goodnough via Instagram public on April 20, Saturday.

"I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night," Bertinelli wrote in her caption, using lyrics from Taylor Swift's new song "So High School" off of her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the image, Bertinelli and Goodnough posed closely together while wearing glasses and smiling at the camera before them, per People.

Initially, the actress announced her relationship with Mike Goodnough on March after a year of divorce finalization with Tom Vitale in November 2022.

She kept Goodnough’s identity private even though she announced her relationship with him last month.

“I’m in love,” she recently told People. “It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again."

According to People, Bertinelli continued to keep her new relationship out of the spotlight until April 2024, when she and her love Goodnough stepped out publicly for the first time. Soon after, Goodnough made their romance internet-official when he posted on his Substack.

“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift,” he wrote on his Substack called Hoarse Whisperings.

“I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together,” Goodnough added.

Meanwhile, author Bertinelli and writer Goodnough came out publicly for the first time before this month for a filming of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Talking about their relationship, “We never go longer than that without seeing each other,” she elucidated “After all, it’s about finding the joy in life and sharing it.”

Concludingly, they both were married and are divorced rekindling their romance depicts being deeply in love with each other.

