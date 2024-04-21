Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She Keeps Relationship With Robert Shiver Private

Savannah Chrisley explains why she's keeping her relationship with Robert Shiver private. In her recent episode of the Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum discussed the importance of maintaining privacy in her relationship.

The 26-year-old podcaster explained she's kept the relationship quiet out of respect, especially because there are kids involved who deserve privacy, too. In September 2023, PEOPLE revealed that Chrisley is dating the former football player.

ALSO READ: Savannah Chrisley REVEALS dad Todd Chrisley is facing 'retaliation'; looking for prison move

Chrisley addresses paparazzi speculation with shiver photos

Chrisley addressed recent photos of her and Shiver, 38, rejecting speculation that she arranged paparazzi attention. She asserted that the images were captured with negative intentions, aiming to portray her as a money-driven opportunist seeking to interfere with someone's children.

"Not at all," she stated. "If I'm in a relationship, I genuinely love that person. I admire them. I appreciate their values," Chrisley continued. “It's about who they are as people, not their money."

Savannah Chrisley shared that she's kept her relationship with Shiver private because he has three children. "When it comes to kids," she emphasized, "They're the most innocent and wonderful gifts anyone could have."

Savannah Chrisley vows unwavering support for children

She's saying she'll always be there for a child, no matter what they need—whether it's physical, emotional, psychological, or financial support. She won't hesitate to show up for them whenever they ask.

She said she wants to care for Shiver's children and be there for them because she loves them. That's all there is to it—pure love. In July 2023, Shiver's ex-wife, Lindsay, along with her alleged boyfriend and a supposed hitman, were accused of planning to harm Shiver.

Savannah Chrisley mentioned in her September 2023 podcast interview on The Viall Files that she has kept her relationship private to protect Shiver's children from learning about the alleged murder plot. She plans to talk about it when they are ready.

