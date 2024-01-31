Today's Final Jeopardy (January 30, 2024): Who won Game 102 of Season 40?

Game 102 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 30, 2024, and here's what happened. Robbi Ramirez, Alec Chao, and Juveria Zaheer competed against each other to win the 102nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 30, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Juveria Zaheer won Jeopardy on January 30, 2024, against Robbi Ramirez and Alec Chao. The categories under the first round were Van Halen; Hot For Creature; Colleges & Universities; Chains; 4-Letter Interjections; Harlem Hellfighters. While Juveria gave 14 correct and 3 wrong answers, Robbi gave 4 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Alec gave 5 correct and 3 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Juveria at $7,400, Robbi at $1,600, and Alec at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Pope Fiction; First Name’s The Same; Television; Engineering; Around The World; Starts With Soft “G”. The score after the round stood with Robbi at $22,600, Juveria at $18,200, and Alec at $10,000. Robbi gave 13 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Juveria gave 23 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Alec gave 13 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on January 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 29, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Names in History and the clue said, "The scientific name of Jamaica’s ackee fruit honors this captain who brought it to England in 1793." The answer to the clue was, "Captain (William) Bligh."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.