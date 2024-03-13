Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? Everything to Know About Tom Ackerley

In the dazzling world of Hollywood, where stars twinkle and dreams come alive, Margot Robbie stands out as a beacon of talent and beauty. But behind every successful woman is a special someone, and for Margot, that someone is Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley. Their love story is as enchanting as any Hollywood romance, filled with twists, turns, and moments of pure magic. Let's take a moment and learn more about Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley,who is the biggest support system for the popular actress.

1. How Margot Robbie Met Tom Ackerley

Every great love story has a beginning, and for Margot and Tom, theirs unfolded on the set of a movie. Margot, with her radiant smile and undeniable talent, was the star of the show, while Tom, with his quiet charm and behind-the-scenes expertise, worked diligently behind the camera. Their paths crossed in the midst of lights, cameras, and action, and from that moment on, their lives would be forever intertwined.

The couple got married in 2016, and since then, Ackerley has been a strong support in Robbie's life and career, especially as her popularity grew alongside Barbie-mania. But Ackerley also makes his mark in the film industry.

2. Tom Ackerley is a British film producer and director

Ackerley was born in Surrey, United Kingdom, on June 13, 1990. He's done lots of work on different movies, TV shows, and other projects! You might have seen some of the things he's helped with, like being the assistant director for movies like The Brothers Grimsby (2016) and Macbeth (2015). He's been part of many projects since 2012.

In 2014, Tom and Margot started LuckyChap Entertainment, a company that's made a bunch of successful movies! Some of them are Saltburn, Barbie, I, Tonya, and Dollface.

"My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, 'Had you told me sooner, we would've been married very quickly,'" Margot said on The Graham Norton Show in 2020. "But he was an extra when he was a little kid — he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way."

3. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in private

Margot and Tom's love story began as friends. In a rare 2016 interview, Robbie shared insights into how their relationship started.

"The idea of relationships made me cringe," she admitted. "But then feelings for Tom crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I always had feelings for him, but I thought, 'He'd never feel the same. Don't make it awkward, Margot. Don't be silly and confess your feelings.' Then it happened, and I realized, 'Of course, we belong together. It all makes sense now, unlike anything. 'The duo were in love and secretly got married in December 2016 on Australia's Gold Coast.

When asked about married life in Hollywood in 2017, Margot said this to Extra: "Instead of our honeymoon, we did [I, Tonya]. Sometimes, we'd be sitting in a car in Atlanta, freezing, thinking, 'We should be on a beach. What are we doing?!' Pursuing our dream."

4. Ackerley co-founded a production company with Robbie

In 2014, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Margot's childhood friend Sophia Kerr teamed up to establish LuckyChap Entertainment. Their mission was to fill a gap in the film industry by championing female-centric stories and supporting emerging filmmakers.

LuckyChap quickly made a name for itself with a string of successful productions. Films like I, Tonya, which earned critical acclaim and several award nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for Margot Robbie, showcased the company's commitment to telling compelling stories from unique perspectives.

But LuckyChap's impact extends beyond just one or two standout films. They've consistently delivered quality content, including the critically acclaimed Promising Young Woman, which received widespread praise for its bold storytelling and powerful performances.

In addition to producing films, LuckyChap has also delved into television, developing projects like Saltburn, Dreamland, and Birds of Prey. These ventures reflect the company's dedication to diversifying its portfolio and exploring new avenues within the entertainment industry.

Tom Ackerley emphasized LuckyChap's mission in a 2020 interview with MovieMaker, highlighting their desire to provide a platform for emerging talent and empower them to create bigger, more ambitious projects. This commitment to nurturing new voices and pushing boundaries has solidified LuckyChap's reputation as a forward-thinking production company with a focus on innovation and inclusivity.

