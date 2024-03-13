How Many Kids Does Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Have? Barbie Actor Received ‘Tips’ On Oscars 2024 I’m Just Ken Performance From Wife And Daughters

Ryan Gosling shares insights into his I'm Just Ken performance at the 2024 Oscars. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at The Fall Guy premiere during SXSW in Austin on Tuesday, the 43-year-old actor revealed receiving valuable advice from his partner Eva Mendes and their daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 7-year-old Amada Lee, before the event.

"It was great," the Barbie star tells PEOPLE. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row. "

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he continues. "They are such a huge part of this for me. It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

Gosling's Oscar Performance and Latest Film Endeavor

Gosling dazzled at the 96th Academy Awards, delivering a captivating rendition of I’m Just Ken. Despite his stellar performance, the song lost out to Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? for Best Original Song. Gosling was joined by Mark Ronson, Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash, and a group of men donning suits and cowboy hats, including his fellow 'Kens' Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. Later, Mendes, expressed delight at a video of Martin Scorsese enjoying the performance at the Dolby Theatre.

Gosling about the craziest stunt he's ever had to do

Joining co-star Emily Blunt at The Fall Guy's world premiere, Gosling shared insight into his most daring stunt. "They dropped me twelve stories off of a building and I have a fear of heights," he reveals. "I mean I did a few more things and I would have been happy to say I did none of my own stunts in this movie, but it was important that I do a few, especially the actor that starts the film."

"It helped me to understand exactly on some small level what they do every day," he adds.

Stunts take center stage in Universal Pictures’ new movie version of The Fall Guy, which revolves around an explosive sci-fi-Western. Blunt, 41, plays the movie’s director, forced to hire Gosling’s character to oversee its wild stunt sequences.

Co-starring are Winston Duke as a stunt coordinator, Hannah Waddingham as a producer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a cocky leading man — who mysteriously disappears, and Stephanie Hsu as his beleaguered assistant. Following its buzzy SXSW premiere, The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 2024.