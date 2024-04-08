Who Was C J Snare? All About The FireHouse Frontman As He Passes Away At 64

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A sad day for rock n' roll as the rock warrior unexpectedly passes away.

The FireHouse frontman C.J. Snare had health issues in recent years, including an abdominal surgery and a battle with cancer. The singer had recovered from his treatments and shared the happy news to fans on Instagram. Snare wrote, “Feeling stronger every day,” and promised to be back on stage!

Unfortunately, he passed away on April 5 due to cardiac arrest.

Who Was C.J. Snare?

Snare was a lead vocalist and frontman of the rock-metal band FireHouse, along with Bill Leverty, Michael Foster, and Perry Richardson. The band has been on the road performing live shows for 34 years.

Snare—born Carl Jeffrey Snare was touring with the band when he took a break to prioritize his health. A week ago, the singer posted on Instagram and wrote a message to his fans.

He said, “Feeling Stronger Everyday! I’ll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery before my return.”

But the 64-year-old singer passed away, leaving his family, friends and bandmates in shock and disbelief.

The FireHouse members share a message

After the shocking demise of the Love of a Lifetime singer, the bandmates expressed their grief through a Facebook post. The statement was the perfect tribute to Snare, who is survived by his three children. “Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll,” the post began.

“It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse,” the message read further.

The members expressed their shock over the unexpected passing away of their beloved bandmate and said, “CJ Snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.”

“As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing,” the statement continued.

The members paid homage to Snare’s legacy as “one of the best vocal talents of a generation,” who toured nonstop for the band for 34 years. The FireHouse members also sent their thoughts and prayers to Snare’s loved ones.

The message ended with a statement referencing their song, ""Reach for the Sky” CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your bandmates. You’re singing with the angels now,” the message concluded.