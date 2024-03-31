Who Was Chance Perdomo? Exploring His Life And Career As Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Passes Away At 27

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Actor Chance Perdomo was just starting to blow up in the Hollywood industry before falling victim to a heartbreaking tragedy. He gained wild success after his performance in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and earned further popularity after appearing in The Boys' spinoff series Gen V. Unfortunately, it has been reported that the 27-year-old actor has tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident.

Exploring Chance Perdomo's life

Born on 19 October, 1996, Chance Perdomo, a British actor born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton, was known for his roles in Killed by My Debt (2018), Gen V (2023), and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018).

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Southampton in the county of Hampshire, England with his mother as a child. He held both British and American citizenship, and had Latino heritage on his mother's side. He attended Redbridge Community School in Southampton before going to Peter Symonds College in Winchester, where he was elected president of the sixth form's student union.

Perdomo intended to study Law after graduating but decided to pursue acting instead, moving, with money he made working in a shoe shop and at a cinema, to London where he joined the National Youth Theatre and trained at Identity School of Acting.

Exploring Chance Perdomo's career

Chance Perdomo appeared in several television shows and short films before he was cast as a series regular in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He played Ambrose Spellman for four seasons from 2018 to 2020.

“I was always getting into fights until I put my energy into acting. Then my grades picked up, and I became president of the student union. Before that, I was similar to Ambrose being so pent up. He doesn’t know what to do with his energy because he’s trapped,” Perdomo told them.us in 2018.

He continued, “At the same time, he’s very open and loving. I identify with that now more than ever, because being away from family for so long really puts things into perspective. No matter the occasion, if I get that FaceTime or phone call from mom or my brothers, I’m picking it up right away. It’s family first for Ambrose, and I’m the same way."

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in a leading role in 2018 for his performance in the dramatisation Killed by My Debt, in which he played Jerome Rogers, a self-employed courier who killed himself aged 20 in 2016, after being overwhelmed by the cost of two traffic fines. The Guardian called Perdomo’s performance “beautiful [and] utterly believable” and said it “should be played, on a loop, in the offices of Camden council, which issued Jerome’s tickets”.

In the Prime Video series Gen V, a spinoff of superhero parody-drama The Boys, he played one of the leads, Andre Anderson, a student who can use magnetic forces to manipulate the world around him. The first season, which debuted during last year’s Hollywood strikes, was a hit with critics. Production on the second season, which was expected to begin principal photography in April, has been indefinitely delayed after Perdomo’s death.

On the film side, Perdomo worked on the After series, led by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He portrayed Landon Gibson in After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022) and After Everything (2023).

