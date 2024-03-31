What Happened To Chance Perdomo? Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Tragically Dies At 27

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

British American actor Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. No further details about the accident's location are yet provided.

What happened to Chance Perdomo?

According to reports from TMZ, actor Chance Perdomo passed away on Saturday March 30, 2024 at the age of 27, due to a motorcycle accident. Perdomo’s publicist confirmed the actor’s death on Saturday in a statement to Variety.

The statement said, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

ALSO READ: Who Was George Gilbey? Remembering Gogglebox Star As He Passes Away At 40

The creators of the running Amazon show Gen V were also left shocked by the tragedy. Showrunners also released a statement in which they express their disbelief for the heartbreaking news.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the Gen V producers said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Gen V, wrote, “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Season 2 of Gen V is delayed following Chance Perdomo's death

The cast and producers of Prime Video’s Gen V were supposed to reconvene in Toronto for the superhero series’ first Season 2 table read this afternoon ahead of the start of filming, scheduled for April 8 in the Canadian city.

In light of Perdomo’s passing, start of Season 2 production on Gen V has been delayed indefinitely. After they spend time to grieve Perdomo’s sudden death, the series’ writers and producers might face the dilemma of how to proceed with the series without one of its lead actors. They will either have to overhaul the new season and redo all scripts to write Perdomo’s character off or recast the role.

ALSO READ: Who Is Daniella Thackray? Woman's Post Announcing Her Death From Cancer Goes Viral On Social Media