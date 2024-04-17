Who Was Gabe Patillo? Former TobyMac Hypeman And Diverse City Member Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former TobyMac Diverse City member Gabriel Patillo, popularly known as Gabe, passed away on Friday, April 12 after battling cancer. The son of Gospel Music Association President Jackie Patillo, Gabe's presence was immensely treasured by Christian music singer and rapper, Toby McKeehan a.k.a TobyMac.

Gabe was a popular member of TobyMac’s road band Diverse City. Therefore, the 59-year-old singer paid a rich tribute to his late band member on social media. TobyMac penned an ode expressing his “utter privilege” to have known Gabe as a friend.

Who was Gabe Patillo?

Former TobyMac Hypeman, Gabe was a mainstay of TobyMac’s band Diverse City. Dubbed GabeReal, he was married to Jenni and shared three children, Amara, Milo, and Remy. Gabe also had a brother Marcel Patillo and was the son of Gospel Music Association President Jackie.

For the unversed, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise funds for Gabe’s cancer treatment. Over $135,000 was already collected through the campaign to help the Patillo family with financial needs through this difficult time, as per Church Leaders.

According to Music Row, Gabe began pursuing his creative career at only 10. He used to dance for DCTalk and got featured in several videos for Brentwood Music. He also got the opportunity to work in theater at Opryland in Nashville.

Gabe landed a career with Grammy-winning artist TobyMac as a Diverse City member. He served as the background vocalist, choreographer, and dancer in the band. The late artist also co-produced tours for TobyMac. Besides this, Patillo worked as a voiceover artist, working with Square Inc., Budweiser, ESPN, and Under Armour, according to reports.

TobyMac’s ode to Gabe Patillo

Following his band member’s sudden demise, TobyMac took to Facebook and Instagram to share his heartfelt thoughts on Gabe and his beautiful life. He mourned the loss with an elaborate note, a part of which expressed his happiness in knowing him. “I wish everyone could walk with him, get challenged by him, collaborate with him, laugh with him, pray with him, meditate on scripture with him, and be loved by him. You would be a better person,” Toby McKeehan wrote.

Reflecting on his long association with the late artist, TobyMac shared, “I saw him become a man, a husband and a father that I respect. A guy that went from being like my lil bro to a man that continues to inspire me in every aspect of my life.”

The notable singer also added a carousel of throwback pictures and cherished memories with Gabe. He noted that Gabe was beside him through thick and thin, working on his problems, goals, and accomplishments together. “We will miss you out here our friend, I will miss you out here my friend…so thank you with all my heart. And you already know, I’ll be calling for your advice again tomorrow…as usual,” another segment of his note read.

Finally, TobyMac requested prayers and blessings for the Patillo family on the loss of a “genuine load-bearing pillar” of their community.

