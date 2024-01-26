Who Was Jesse Jane? Exploring Her Life As The Adult Film Star Passes Away At The Age Of 43

This article has mentions of death, and drugs

A well-known pornographic film actress from the 2000s, Jesse Jane, was found dead in her home in Moore, Oklahoma, on 24th January. Her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, was also found dead alongside her by the police officers who were conducting a welfare check on them.

How did Jesse Jane pass away?

According to sources in law enforcement, it was revealed that the police were responding to a welfare check on the couple’s residence on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found both Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, dead inside the house.

The welfare check was actually requested by Hasenmueller’s employer, who was worried as Brett had not contacted him or responded to him for the last few days. Even though the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement does not think that any foul play was involved in the couple’s unfortunate demise.

However, they have not ruled out the possibility of this being the result of a substance-related accident, but nothing can be said yet. Their bodies are being tested for drugs and any signs of foul play. The medical examiner will announce the cause of their death once they come to a conclusion.

Jesse Jane’s career and life

Cindy Howell, known professionally as Jesse Jane, was one of the most popular adult film actresses of the 2000s. She started her career under Digital Playground in 2002 and stayed in an exclusive contract with them till 2014. She was known for starring in the famous Pirates II: Stagnetti’s Revenge, which was the second porno film in the Pirates series. The film’s budget was $8 million, and it still remains one of the most expensive adult films to this day.

Jesse also hosted Playboy TV’s shows Night Calls and Naughty Amateur Home Videos. Not only did she receive the AVN award multiple times for her adult film career, but she also launched a line of sex toys. Some of the mainstream movies she has made an appearance in are Entourage, Starsky and Hutch, and The Bad Girls Club. Jesse Jane is survived by her son.

