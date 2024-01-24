TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dex Carvey, 32, the son of famous comedian Dana Carvey, died unexpectedly, shocking and saddening the comic world. According to Dana's post, Dex died of an accidental drug overdose, raising many doubts about his fight with addiction. Although Dex was regarded by his parents as an "extremely talented" kid, his death left many questions behind.

Dex Carvey's cause of death determined

However, now months after his death, Dex Carvey's cause of death has finally been determined. In a report obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose. He was discovered to have fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine in his system at the time of death.

Carvey and his wife announced Dex's death at age 32 on Instagram in November. Taking to an Instagram post, Dana wrote, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things."

Carvey speaks about the pain he felt after his son's death

Carvey returned to Fly on the Wall with David Spade, where he thanked his fans for their love and support following his family's loss. During his recent podcast with David Spade, Carvey discussed his pain, adding, "I'm kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet." And you have no idea how long you'll be on it, when it will end, or when it will get better. But, in the meanwhile, all of this stuff is quite healthful."

Advertisement

Dex Carvey was a diverse artist who experimented with various artistic techniques. Dex's passions included comedy, filmmaking, music, and art. Dana Carvey, most renowned for his comic genius, always expressed his happiness in his son Dex's varied skill set, praising his talent for humor, music, art, and filmmaking.

ALSO READ: Dawn of the Dead actor David Emge passes away at 67: Taking a look back at his life and career