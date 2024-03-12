Who Was Robert Evans? Sharon Stone Reveals Name Of Producer Who Pressured Her To Have Sex With Co-Star Billy Baldwin

Trigger Warning: This article contains sexual references and mention of death.

Sharon Stone opened up about the uncomfortable position she was pushed into by the producer, Robert Evans. The actress revealed that the producer pressured her to have sex with her Silver co-star, Billy Baldwin. Stone, on the Louis Theroux Podcast, shared that the Godfather producer called the actress to his office in the middle of her shoot and said that getting intimate with the actor would save the film. Evans informed the Casino actress that having a sexual relationship with Baldwin would enhance their on-screen chemistry.

Sharon Stone’s Revelation About Robert Evans

Stone, on the podcast, shared, “He called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s and ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.” She added, “And he’s running around his office in sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

In her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the actress explained that she was in an uncomfortable position when her producer asked her to get intimate with her co-star. In the book, she wrote, “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f–k my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.”

She continued, “Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.” However, the Basic Instincts star had not revealed Evans’ or Baldwin’s identities in her book.

Who Was Robert Evans?

Robert Evans was an American producer who passed away in 2019 at 89. Evans revived Paramount Pictures by giving a green signal to movies like The GodFather, Rosemary’s Baby, and ChinaTown. Evan married seven times, with no marriage lasting longer than three years. The producer was the man of power who wished to control the business by himself.

However, after being demoted from Paramount, The Two Jakes producer put his money on hits like Marathon Man (1976), Black Sunday (1977), and Urban Cowboy (1980). Evan was the father of Josh Evans, the son he had left out of his third marriage with Ali McGraw.

