Does Sharon Stone Use Dating Apps? Find Out As Actress Talks About Disturbing Encounters

Sharon Stone shares her online dating adventures, handling sketchy dates and unexpected connections. She talks about aiming for genuine love amid virtual challenges.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Jan 29, 2024  |  11:16 PM IST |  2.9K
IMDb
Sharon Stone talks about using dating apps for serious relationship
Key Highlight
  • Sharon Stone faces challenges beyond typical online dating mishaps
  • Stone's positive interactions occurred during the pandemic

Sharon Stone, the renowned actress, is navigating the tumultuous waters of online dating, and she's discovering a lesson that resonates with many millennials – not everyone lives up to their profile hype. In a candid interview with The Times on Friday, Stone expressed her hopes that 2024 would be the year she finds her true love. However, her journey so far has been far from conventional.

Sharon Stone ( IMDb )

Sketchy dudes and unpleasant surprises

Stone revealed that her online dating experiences have led her to encounters with some less-than-desirable individuals. While these dates go beyond the typical "height or job" exaggerations; the actress seems to attract a unique set of challenges. 

One instance involved a man she later discovered was a convicted felon, and another date featured an individual who, according to Stone, seemed "clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me"; certainly not the ideal husband material. 

Interestingly, Stone's more positive interactions occurred during the pandemic, but there's a catch; she never actually met these potential matches in person. Instead, she played the role of a therapist to a recent divorcee and another man going through a breakup after his girlfriend had an abortion. 

Stone described these conversations as rewarding, hinting at a unique approach to forming connections.

Sharon Stone ( IMDb )

Searching for a genuine connection

The 65-year-old actress made it clear that she isn't on dating apps like Bumble for casual hookups. Stone believes men are willing to engage in intimate relations with anything, likening them to a warm can of beans. 

Her goal is to find a genuine life partner, and although she doesn't have a specific checklist of criteria, Stone trusts that she'll recognize the right connection when she feels it. Having been married twice and with three kids to consider, Stone emphasizes that she is in no rush to jump into a new relationship.

In the world of online dating, Sharon Stone is navigating the unpredictable waves of love, hoping to find a meaningful connection amidst the sea of virtual profiles. 

As she takes her time in this quest for love, one can't help but wish her good luck; with a gentle reminder to be wary of wardrobe malfunctions. This is to consider the unconventional matches she has encountered thus far.

Latest Articles