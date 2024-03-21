Dana Carvey recently apologized to Sharon Stone for a controversial sketch on Saturday Night Live back in 1992. Read on to know the inside scoop.

Dana Carvey apologizes to Sharon Stone for a controversial sketch

In that episode of April 11, 1992, Stone was asked to strip down one cloth at a time by male airport security officers, including Carvey, who portrayed an Indian guard. Dana Carvey expressed regret, labeling the sketch as "offensive" and reflective of a different era, stating it was "so 1992."

During a recent appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade, Sharon Stone recounted her time hosting SNL in April 1992, shortly after the release of her hit film Basic Instinct. Carvey commended Stone for being a "good sport" about the comedy they did together but acknowledged “the comedy we did in 1992 with Sharon Stone, we would be literally arrested now.”

Dana Carvey said, “I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” while David Spade also chimed in, saying that it was “so offensive.” Carvey added, “It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era.”

However, Sharon Stone assured Carvey and Spade that the sketch didn't bother her at the time. She said, “I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony, and I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense. I had much bigger problems than that, you know what I mean? That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

The Basic Instinct actress added, “Now we’re in such a weird and precious time because people have spent too much time alone. People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other. And everyone is so afraid that they’re putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”

Carve also chimed in, “When I was doing the Indian character… there was no malice in it. It was really me rhythmically trying to get laughs. So I just want to say that watching it — comedy needs a straight person and you were perfect in it. You were completely sincere and you made us funny.”

Sharon Stone recalls about threatening incident on SNL

Sharon Stone also discussed her SNL monologue, recalling a frightening incident when protesters stormed the stage, threatening her. She described how Lorne Michaels, the creator of SNL, intervened, ensuring her safety. The protesters' anger stemmed from Stone's emerging role as an AIDS activist, which led to misconceptions about her intentions.

Stone said, “I came out to do the monologue live, which is always super scary, and a bunch of people started storming the stage saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue, the security that’s always in there froze ’cause they’d never seen anything like that happen.”

Sharon recalled the incident saying Lorne personally saved her life, “Lorne started screaming [at security], ‘What are you doing? Watching the fucking show?’ And Lorne started beating them up and pulling these people back from the stage. And the stage manager looked at me and went, ‘Hold for five,’ and I thought he meant five minutes and he meant five seconds. So all these people were getting beat up and handcuffed right in front of me as we went live. … If you think the monologue is scary to start with, try doing it while people are saying they’re going to kill you and they’re handcuffing them while you’re doing the monologue.”

Carvey and Spade, both former SNL cast members, delved into the significance of the incident during their podcast. They discussed the tense atmosphere surrounding Stone's monologue and the actions taken by Michaels to protect her.

Watch the complete Fly On The Wall Podcast here;

