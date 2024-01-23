Razzie Awards: List of All Nominees; Expend4bles bags highest 'worst' nominations
While Hollywood is waiting for the announcement of much anticipated Oscar nominations for movies of the year 2023, the industry's least wanted award function just announced their nominations, for the worst in cinema of 2023, see the list below.
Every filmmaker, actor, producer or anyone associated with Hollywood has a dream of one day lifting the Oscar. Many accomplish this dream, while some are stuck with the much dreaded Razzie Awards. The Golden Raspberry awards which are often shortened to Razzies, is the only award that no one actually wants to win. But for some, their work in cinema in a particular year is so bad that they eventually end up winning these awards.
Razzie Awards 2024 nominations led by Expand4bles
Razzie Awards is a strange anomaly in Hollywood, which is able to call out and even make fun of the weirdly obsessed nature of many traditional awards in the industry and the general discourse around them. Mostly presented as a knockoff to the prestigious Oscar awards, the Razzies want to do the opposite to what the Academy does. They want to honor and especially call out the worst movies of the year and even level the playing field of the whole awards race.
For the 2024 edition of the awards, the nominations for the Razzies were announced just before that of the Oscars. This year, the Sylvester Stallone starrer Expand4bles, which is the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, is leading the race for these awards. With a whopping seven nominations, the action entertainer is ahead of many of its competitors which includes Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey as well the The Exorcist: Believer.
Not only that, even acclaimed Oscar winning actors like Russel Crowe, Jon Voight and Hellen Mirren have earned the Razzie nominations for their acting performances in some of the worst films of the year.
List of all nominees for Razzie Awards 2024
The organizers revealed the extensive research and polling that went behind the process of nominating the worst films of the year. Over 1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries were involved in the selection of nominees for the 9 categories in which the Razzies are to be awarded.
The nominees for the Razzie Awards 2024 are as follows:
Worst Screenplay:
1. The Exorcist: Believer
2. Expand4bles
3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
4. Shazam! Fury of Gods
5. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director:
Rhys Frake-Waterfield/ Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green/ The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed/ Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh/ Expend4bles
Ben Wheatly/ Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Screen Couple:
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Supporting Actor:
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero / The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
Worst Supporting Actress:
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Actress:
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Actor:
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy
Worst Picture:
The Exorcist: Believer
Expand4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of Gods
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey
