Razzie Awards: List of All Nominees; Expend4bles bags highest 'worst' nominations

Every filmmaker, actor, producer or anyone associated with Hollywood has a dream of one day lifting the Oscar. Many accomplish this dream, while some are stuck with the much dreaded Razzie Awards. The Golden Raspberry awards which are often shortened to Razzies, is the only award that no one actually wants to win. But for some, their work in cinema in a particular year is so bad that they eventually end up winning these awards.

Razzie Awards 2024 nominations led by Expand4bles

Razzie Awards is a strange anomaly in Hollywood, which is able to call out and even make fun of the weirdly obsessed nature of many traditional awards in the industry and the general discourse around them. Mostly presented as a knockoff to the prestigious Oscar awards, the Razzies want to do the opposite to what the Academy does. They want to honor and especially call out the worst movies of the year and even level the playing field of the whole awards race.

For the 2024 edition of the awards, the nominations for the Razzies were announced just before that of the Oscars. This year, the Sylvester Stallone starrer Expand4bles, which is the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, is leading the race for these awards. With a whopping seven nominations, the action entertainer is ahead of many of its competitors which includes Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey as well the The Exorcist: Believer .

Not only that, even acclaimed Oscar winning actors like Russel Crowe , Jon Voight and Hellen Mirren have earned the Razzie nominations for their acting performances in some of the worst films of the year.

List of all nominees for Razzie Awards 2024

The organizers revealed the extensive research and polling that went behind the process of nominating the worst films of the year. Over 1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries were involved in the selection of nominees for the 9 categories in which the Razzies are to be awarded.

The nominees for the Razzie Awards 2024 are as follows:

Worst Screenplay:

1. The Exorcist: Believer

2. Expand4bles

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

4. Shazam! Fury of Gods

5. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director:

Rhys Frake-Waterfield/ Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green/ The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed/ Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh/ Expend4bles

Ben Wheatly/ Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Screen Couple:

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Supporting Actor:

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero / The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Actress:

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Actor:

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

Worst Picture:

The Exorcist: Believer

Expand4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of Gods

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey

