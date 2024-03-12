Who Is Chris Evans’ Wife Alba Baptista? Everything About Her As Couple Makes Red Carpet Debut At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista debuted on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, marking their first public appearance since their private wedding six months ago. The couple, known for their privacy, openly displayed affection as they arrived together for the star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California, following the 96th Academy Awards.

Prior to the event, the couple was seen holding hands during a rare date night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., after attending the talent agency CAA’s pre-Oscars bash. Despite their low profile, they were also spotted on a group outing with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Adrien Brody, and Georgina Chapman at Funke in Beverly Hills in January.

Evans looked sharp in a red double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit, paired with a sleek black tie, while Baptista, the Portuguese actress, donned an elegant strapless black-and-white gown, accentuated by a dazzling diamond choker. She styled her hair in a classic Old Hollywood updo. Although the duo rarely steps out together,.Page Six exclusively revealed Evans and Baptista tied the knot last September in two extravagant ceremonies. Let's take a minute and explore more about Alba Baptista.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista began her career in Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos and has since appeared in various Portuguese series and films like "A Impostora" and Filha da Lei, among others. In addition to her mother tongue, Portuguese, the actress also speaks English, Spanish, French and German. She initially gained recognition for her role in Netflix's Warrior Nun and has since captured headlines for her relationship with Chris Evans.

When did the duo start dating?

Although the exact start of Baptista and Evans' relationship is uncertain, a source informed PEOPLE in November 2022 that they've been together "for over a year." Rumors of their romance began circulating in January 2022, but observant fans noted that Evans started following Baptista on social media in fall 2020, and Baptista reciprocated in 2021 while they were both working on projects in Europe.

On January 6, 2023, Evans took their relationship public on Instagram by sharing a video of them playfully scaring each other on his Instagram Story. He captioned it "A look back at 2022" with three heart emojis.

The couple tied the knot on September 9, 2023, at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to a source close to PEOPLE. Several of their celebrity friends, including Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, and John Krasinski with Emily Blunt, were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding festivities. It was good to finally witness Evans and Baptista make their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

