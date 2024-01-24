Sharon Stone Reveals She Pitched a Barbie Movie in the 90s, Says She Was 'Laughed out of the studio'

The Barbie movie, which came out last year was not only the highest grossing film of 2023 but also got six Oscar nominations. Unfortunately, the highly acclaimed movie became a success only because it came out in this day and age. Because as it turns out, in the 90s, Sharon Stone was laughed at for pitching a Barbie movie. This is what she said.

What did Sharon Stone say?

Barbie’s success is not only due to it being a film based on the toy, but because it was one of the most progressive movies about women empowerment ever made. America Ferrera, who won the Critics Choice SeeHer award for her inspirational roles throughout her career, but especially her role of Gloria in Barbie, uploaded the video of her inspirational acceptance speech on her Instagram, thanking Critics Choice for the award in her caption.

The post received a lot of positive comments from people. But one of the comments that showed how far the film industry has come since the ‘90s was actress Sharon Stone’s. Stone’s comment said, “I was laughed out (of) the studio when i came w the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance”.

Stone’s heartfelt congratulatory post also gathered a lot of attention, with a lot of women replying how she was ahead of her time and calling her a queen for her perseverance and inspiration. Unfortunately, Sharon Stone is not the only woman whose idea for a Barbie movie was scoffed at. Both Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were cast as Mattel’s Barbie before Greta Gerwig’s film, but none of them came to fruition.

Why are movies like Barbie important?

Multiple Oscar nominations aside, the reason why so many people lined up to watch Barbie was because the doll was a large part of their childhood. However, the Barbie toy also faced a lot of backlash for putting the weight of unrealistic body images on young girls’ shoulders and making money off their struggles. Thankfully, things started to change when Mattel started to produce Barbie dolls of different ethnicities, different professions, and even dolls with disabilities.

It did not take long for Barbie to become positively inspirational for young girls. And in the Barbie movie, we see that Barbieland is ruled by Barbies who are strong, powerful women with thriving careers and their own houses. However, Barbie also shows that the real world is much much different than that. In doing so, it shows us how important it is for inspirational movies like this to get released so that the younger generation of women can have the courage to follow their dreams even in the real world.

Barbie has been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. And both America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling have been nominated for their performances in the movie in the Best Supporting Actress and Actor categories. Whether it wins in any of the categories remains to be seen. But Sharon Stone’s comment shows us how far the world and Hollywood has come in the last few decades and how these changes have all been done with the help of numerous women like Stone, Greta, and Ferrera, who have all fought for it.

