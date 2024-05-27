Who Was Tanya Sumner? All About Former Indianapolis TV Anchor As She Passes Away After Colon Cancer Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A very familiar face that had been known by the people of Indianapolis recently left us all. Tanya Sumner, who was also known by her on-air name Tanya Spencer, passed away on May 24, 2024.

Who was she? Let's take a look as we also learn about her career and more.

Who was Tanya Sumner?

Tanya Sumner was a former Indianapolis ABC affiliate and WRTV news anchor. The anchor spent 2 decades as a television journalist. During these 20 years of broadcast journalism, she spent 10 working with WRTV.

As per her LinkedIn profile, before she started working for WRTV, Sumner was with 14 WFIE, where she had spent almost 9 years.

At WRTV, she had a change in her last name, and Tanya Spencer became her on-air name. After spending a few good long years with the news channel, she left the position in 2015 to chase her other dreams.

Tanya Sumner went on to run for local government while also serving District Three on the Whitestown Town Council. The former news personality was diagnosed with a rare as well as an aggressive form of colon cancer in November 2022, as per WRTV.

This rare form of colon was found after an emergency surgery. During the time she was battling cancer, she decided to become a health advocate. Following this she started encouraging people to go for colonoscopies at the age of 45, which is a recommended age.

Tanya Sumner passes away

The saddening news of Tanya Sumner’s death was shared by Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV, which also happens to be her former employer. WRTV had even reported that she had died at her home on Saturday, May 24, two years after she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The famous news personality died at the age of 53. Before her death, she shared her final words on social media, which read, “Time. Good health. Those are our only true commodities. Our only true currencies that matter.”

The news personality turned politician opened up about her struggling time with cancer on WRTV in November 2024. During this report, she stated that she was suffering from a rare genetic mutation known as Kras G12C. She continued to state that this mutation was “very aggressive” and “very fast growing.”.

Although Sumner went through chemotherapy as well as drug treatment, it didn't help in stopping the spread.

As per a GoFundMe campaign, which was created by Sumner's friends, the cancer had metastasized throughout her body. What started from the colon had spread to the lining of her abdomen, also wrapping some of her organs and then spreading to her liver and lungs.

Tanya Sumner is now survived by her husband and a child.

