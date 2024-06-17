7 Jitendra Kumar movies that make him ‘Jaadugar’
He is an actor popular for his role in the TV series Panchayat. Take a look at the 7 Jitendra Kumar movies in this article.
Today, Jitendra Kumar has become a popular name among youngsters and online content consumers. The civil engineer from IIT Kharagpur started his acting journey by playing small roles in web shows, doing comic character sketches, and more. However, there are also a handful of Jitendra Kumar movies that have left the audience wanting to see more of him.
As we look back at his acting journey so face, we glance at the seven movies by Jitendra Kumar that made him a sought-after actor.
7 Jitendra Kumar movies to watch:
1. Shuruaat Ka Interval
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Sayani Gupta, Anil Mange, Jim Sarbh, Shivankit Parihar, Rohan Shah, Namya Saxena, Sundip Ved
- Genre: Drama
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: YouTube
After featuring in several YouTube videos, Jitendra Kumar later joined hands with a popular OTT channel and worked in multiple short stores. He then became a part of the 2014 anthology feature film Shuruaat Ka Interval.
The drama entertainer is helmed by eight filmmakers who were mentored by filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anand Gandhi, and Vikas Bahl and stars multiple talented actors just like him.
2. Gone Kesh
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin, Brijendra Kala
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Next up in this list of Jitendra Kumar movies is this inspiring entertainer. As the name suggests, Gone Kesh is about a woman struggling with hair loss. During the course of her trying to unearth the root cause behind the hair fall, she is diagnosed with Alopecia.
The consistent uprooting of her hair from her scalp ends up ruining her confidence and happiness. In the end, was she able to remedy it? You will have to watch it to find out.
3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi, Sunita Rajwar, Bhumi Pednekar
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Release year: 2020
- Where to watch: Prime Video
In 2020, Jitendra Kumar was seen as Aman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It was with this movie that he shot to fame. It narrates the life and struggles of a gay man and his partner who have a hard time convincing his family about their relationship.
When the Supreme Court decriminalizes homosexuality in the movie, the two men run away from societal bias to a place where they can finally live a happy and fulfilling life together. This Jitendra Kumar movie is the spiritual successor to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, released in 2017.
4. Chaman Bahaar
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora, Dhirendra Tiwari, Alam Khan
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Release year: 2020
- Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video
Chaman Bahaar is a Jitendra Kumar Hindi movie released on Netflix on June 19, 2020. Set in the small town of Lormi in Chhattisgarh, it narrates the tale of a panwala who falls for a schoolgirl living right opposite his small betel shop.
As he tries to get into her good books and even have a conversation with her, the man experiences jealousy and betrayal and gets into doing fraudulent activities that eventually put him behind bars.
5. Jaadugar
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Javed Jaffrey, Manoj Joshi
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Release year: 2022
- Where to watch: Netflix
Set in the small town of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, a magician falls in love with a woman. However, in order to get married to her and live happily ever after, he has to win over the heart of the football-loving town by bringing home a football trophy.
Will the guy with no athletic skill be able to do the impossible and turn a losing team into the champion, or will he sacrifice his love for football? Whatever happens, the Jitendra Kumar movie promises a high dose of laughter and entertainment.
6. Dry Day
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor, Sakshi Malik
- Genre: Comedy
- IMDB Rating: 5.3/10
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Dry Day is about an alcoholic man, Gannu, who protests against alcohol in his town after his wife threatens to abort their child. While he struggles with his boozing habits and becoming a political figure, he finds purpose in saving his unborn child.
7. Lantrani
- Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Johny Lever, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanjay Mahanand, Boloram Das, Nimisha Sajayan, Rajesh Awasthi, Bhagwan Tiwari
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10
- Release year: 2024
- Where to watch: Zee5
Lantrani is Jitendra Kumar new movie, released on February 9, 2024, on ZEE5. Produced by Pranay Garg and Piyush Dinesh Gupta, the film showcases how people from different sections of society in villages and rural areas tend to take weird measures to survive.
While the list of Jitendra Kumar movies is small, the actor has also worked in several popular web series like Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling, Kota Factory, and Panchayat.
ALSO READ: 10 best Sanjay Dutt comedy movies that were just ‘Dhamaal’