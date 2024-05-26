Who Was Dr Ric Gordon? All About Longtime Today Show Contributor As He Passes Away At 69

The former Today Show contributor, Dr. Ric Gordon, a well-known obstetrician and fertility specialist, has sadly passed away of pancreatic cancer at 69.

As a long-time contributor on the Today Show, Dr. Richard Gordon, who was professionally known as Dr Ric Porter, used to share his knowledge as an obstetrician and fertility specialist, offering valuable insights and advice to viewers. His knowledgeable presence made him a beloved figure among the audience.

Dr. Ric Gordon passes away at 69

Australian Dr Ric Porter was known for his significant contribution to the medical field. Throughout his career, he shared his valuable knowledge as an obstetrician and fertility specialist. He recently passed away at age 69, leaving behind his incredible legacy.

On May 25, 2024, Wendy Harmer, a veteran radio host and Australian author, paid a touching tribute to Dr Porter. Harmer shared that he had delivered both of her babies. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “He was a pioneer in IVF in Australia and gave hope to so many... and was kind and caring professional. Vale.” Check out the post below:

V. sad to hear that Dr Richard Porter ( AKA Dr. Ric Gordon on the "Today Show) died this morning. He was a pioneer in IVF in Australia and gave hope to so many.

He delivered both my babies ( even after we dropped out of IVF),and was kind and caring professional. Vale. Advertisement May 25, 2024

About Today Show contributor Dr Richard Gordon's career

According to reports, Dr Ric Porter was a member of the dedicated team of doctors who delivered the first IVF birth in New South Wales in 1983.

In 2003, he became the first doctor to deliver a baby live on television, proving his pioneering spirit and commitment to advancing medical science.

In his career, he delivered over 5000 babies. Channel Nine reported the sad news of his passing, revealing he died of pancreatic cancer at age 69.

As reported by Daily Mail, he was the host of the channel's long-running lifestyle show, Good Medicine, in 1993, which aired for nine years.