Which Stars Appear On Danger In The Dorm? Complete Cast List Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Lifetime’s Danger in the Dorm is now streaming on the platform with a stellar cast set to unravel the mysteries on a college campus. The true-crime thriller is said to be based on the 1972 murder at Oregon State University and inspired by author Anne Rule’s short story. Danger in the Dorm features a women-led cast, taking up the more significant roles with Bethenny Frankel making her big switch from reality TV to film.

Set in the 1990s, Danger in the Dorm follows the protagonist Kathleen striving to find the killer of her best friend and fellow classmate, Becky following the series of murders and aggressive attacks in her college dorm.

Which stars appear on Danger in the Dorm?

Bethenny Frankel as Joanne

Bethenny Frankel, 53, stars as Joanne, the protective mother of the protagonist. She tries to safeguard her daughter by forcing her to move out of the dorm but it’s all in vain.

The Lifetime movie marks Bethenny Frankel’s debut in the film industry after she rose to fame starring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. She also became the runner-up of NBC’s business show, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.

Frankel also founded the lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl, dedicated to women’s health, and was listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Celebrities, per ABC.

Clara Alexandrova as Kathleen

Clara Alexandrova leads the Danger in the Dorm cast as Kathleen, the troubled college student who is determined to solve the mysterious murders and attacks on her college campus. She single-handedly tries to find the killer against her mother’s wish after her best friend Becky becomes the latest victim of the murder mystery.

While little is known about the actress’s background, Alexandrova is also known for 2023’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit and 2018’s A Million Little Things.

Lily Yawson as Detective Jessica Harken

Lily Yawson steps into her detective shoes as Det. Jessica Harken, who is firm in her resolve to trace the killer. She assures the girls in the dorm that they are safe, however, Kathleen is not convinced.

This is not the first time Yawson has portrayed a detective. She played a sleuth in The CW’s Batwoman and an interviewer in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, the actress was also featured as the Original Dreamer in 2023’s The Flash.

Jason Fernandes as Wade Williams

Jason Fernandes plays the role of the charismatic Wade Williams, who finds himself at the center of the mystery owing to his questionable past.

Hailing from Chicago, Fernandes was introduced to acting at a young age in high school and went on to pursue it at the Julliard School. He is also known for the 2021 TV thriller series, Cruel Summer and 2023’s It’s a Wonderful Knife.

Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Patrick

Matthew Nelson-Mahood plays Patrick, a crucial character in the plot. Although Patrick is not from the dorm, his profound knowledge and mysterious connections to the college shove him into the spotlight as the investigation moves forward.

Nelson-Mahood is a Canadian actor who started acting at the age of 14. He got his start as a stage actor and eventually found his way into the TV industry with shows like Psych and The X-Files.

What is the true story behind Danger in the Dorm?

Lifetime’s Danger in the Dorm was shown as a part of the network’s “Truly Unbelievable Movies- A Ripper From The Headlines Event.” Therefore, it is greatly inspired by the happenings of a murder case at Oregon State University, which occurred in February 1972 when female college students were referred to as “co-eds.”

That year, the university witnessed three attacks on female students, the first two having survived severe blows to the head using wielding objects whereas the third victim, Nancy Wyckoff, 18, was killed on campus within the week, per a report by TODAY.

The incident, similar to the movie, left the college and dorm residents in terror for days, anticipating the killer’s next attack.

The police caught Marlowe James Buchanan, a 17-year-old OSU freshman majoring in electrical engineering, who confessed to killing Wyckoff during the trial, per the L.A. Times.

However, he pleaded not guilty to murder charges stating it was a result of his “mental disease and defect.” He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and following his release he continued his education at the university. He graduated and is reportedly credited with several patents, per the source.

Danger in the Dorm premiered on Sunday, June 16, and is now streaming on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

