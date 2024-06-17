Munjya Box Office Day 11: Abhay Verma and Sharvari film netts a phenomenal Rs 5 crores on Eid Monday

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, had a phenomenal second Monday at the box office as it collected another Rs 5 crores. The collections for the film on its 11th day were boosted by the Eid holiday. With the 2nd Monday collections, the total collections of Munjya stand at around Rs 58.75 crores and by the end of the 2nd week, it will be closing in on Rs 70 crores.

Munjya Shows A Phenomenal Hold On 2nd Monday, Falling On Eid Holiday; Netts Rs 5 Crores

Munjya braved the competition by new releases Chandu Champion and Inside Out 2. It is likely to come on top as the most preferred movie at the Indian box office from Tuesday, since it is holding exceptionally in the mass circuits which are known to show strong trending. With no new big release on the coming Friday, Munjya will continue to be in the mix of things as far as box office is concerned. A Rs 100 crore nett is what the horror-comedy targets and it should most likely get there too.

Munjya Has Managed Exceptional Box Office Collections Without The Presence Of A Big Box Office Force

What's special about the collections of Munjya is that these collections have come despite the presence of a saleable, box office force. The movie has generated the collections purely on the basis of the concept, the word of mouth, and the fact that it is part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe, which included films like Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. Stree 2 is the next horror-comedy from Maddock Films and is fixed for a 15th August, 2024 release. Munjya is most likely going to be a part of Stree 2. Stree 2 is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 8.30 crores 11 Rs 5 crores Total Rs 58.75 crores in India in 11 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

