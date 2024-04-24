Who Was Terry Carter? All About The Phil Silvers Show And Battlestar Galactica Actor As He Passes Away At 95

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Terry Carter who was a part of The Phil Silvers Show and Battlestar Galactica, passed away on April 23 at the age of 95. As per The New York Times, his son, Miguel Carter DeCoste revealed that he died in his Manhattan home.

The actor had a really fulfilling career. Let's take a look at Carter’s life and career to shed light on his underrated but remarkable contribution to the entertainment industry.

Terry Carter’s early life

Terry Carter was born on Dec 16, 1928. According to Wikipedia, his mother’s name was Mercedes who was from Dominican Republic and his father’s name was William DeCoste, who was of Argentinian and African-American descent. He had a radio repair business.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, His full name was John Everett DeCoste. He was an only child. He completed his high school studies at Manhattan's Stuyvesant High School in 1946.

As per the outlet, after graduating from high school, he enrolled in Northwestern University and studied law at St. John's University. But he later changed his course and studied acting with Howard Da Silva.

More on Terry Carter’s Career

According to the outlet, Carter starred in Broadway's Mrs.Patterson in 1954 and Finian's Rainbow in 1955. He also co-produced, A Streetcar Named Desire’s off-Broadway version in 1958.

In 1961, he starred in Kwamina, a Broadway musical. His co-star was the British actress Sally Ann Howes.

Between 1965 to 1968, he worked as a news anchor on a New England TV station, WBZ-TV in Boston. He created history at that time as he became the first black news anchor.

He has contributed to many films and acted in them. His work in films includes Parrish (1961), Benji (1974), and Foxy Brown (1974).

His remarkable work on TV includes Battlestar Galactica, Naked City, The Defenders, Combat!, That Girl, The Jeffersons, Bracken’s World, The Fall Guy, Mannix, Julia, Falcon Crest, Mr. Belvedere and 227.

In 1974, he formed his own production company. His production company notably made documentaries including a documentary on dancer-choreographer Katherine Dunham that was released in 2013.

