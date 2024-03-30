Whoopi Goldberg Used THIS Medication To Lose Weight; Says It Was The ONLY WAY To Make Her 'Metabolism Move'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Whoopi Goldberg shares her difficult weight loss journey!

The View host recently shed some pounds after dealing with fluctuating weight for years. She revealed that a dose of type 2 diabetes medication helped her “metabolism move.” The 68-year-old actress discusses her journey in detail!

What medications did Goldberg use?

The Sister Act actress revealed that she was on Mounjaro, the weight-loss drug. When the actress discovered the drug, she weighed 300 pounds and desperately wanted it to work. "I was 300 pounds. I was like, 'Oh, please, God, make this work,'" she told Page Six.

Goldberg explained that taking the type 2 diabetes medicine was "the only way [doctors] could jumpstart [her] system." That's because she struggled with weight fluctuation and slowed metabolism after her back surgery as she was on steroids.

Goldberg’s weight struggles post-surgery

The EGOT winner appeared on the ABC talk show, where she shared how she didn’t prioritize her health till it was too late. “It’s never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem,” she said.

However, while promoting her 2022 film Till, the Color Purple actress realized she was carrying a lot of weight. She admitted to Page Six, “It was a lot of weight for me to be carrying, and I didn’t realize how much weight I was carrying. I mean, I saw myself every day, but it didn’t look strange to me, and then I couldn’t breathe.”

She realized it was time to prioritize her health. The host isn’t the celebrity who took weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic. Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne, Amy Schumer, and her co-host Sunny Hostin have all tried variants of prescription drugs.

Including Oprah Winfrey, who recently hosted an ABC special about the benefits of prescription drugs that helped her lose weight.

Goldberg's new memoir called Bits and Pieces

On the ABC talk show, the actress-host also spilled beans on her upcoming memoir Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me.

"It's about how I couldn't figure out how I wasn't dealing with it," she shared, "and I thought I was, but I realized I needed to write stuff down."

The book is about Goldberg mourning the loss of her family members. She confessed that she found herself forgetting their memories, so she started writing them down. "didn't want to forget," so she "wrote about them."

The memoir will be released on May 7.