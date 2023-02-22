Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ‘falling out of love’? Here’s what we know

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could be ‘falling out of love’ with each other, one insider reportedly told RadarOnline. Blake recently shared that he is suffering from a professional burnout and would not be returning to The Voice after season 23. The God’s Country singer also revealed that he will be cutting down on touring, leaving fans rather disappointed. However, if recent reports are to be believed, his career is not the only aspect of his life Blake is struggling with. His marriage with fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani might be on the line too! Read on to know more.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage has lost the spark, claims an insider Everything is apparently not okay in The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s paradise. A friend of both Blake and Gwen told RadarOnline that although the couple could not keep their hands off each other when they were dating, they seemed to have lost the spark after their marriage in 2021. "It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," the insider said, before adding, "Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."

One observer also informed the media portal that the tension between the couple was evident at the NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, held earlier this month. They shared that both Gwen, 52, and Blake, 46, looked ‘miserable’. Gwen Stefani would get jealous of Blake Shelton on The Voice sets, source claims Gwen and Blake met on The Voice sets in 2014 and went on to fall in love. However, the source added that things were not always okay on the show’s sets, claiming that Gwen would allegedly get jealous of all the attention Blake was getting. The source shared that the lovebirds “played it sweet for the cameras when they were both coaches, but behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos.”

Did Blake Shelton quit The Voice to save his marriage with Gwen Stefani? Previously, an insider told RadarOnline that part of the reason Blake quit The Voice after 23 seasons was to save his marriage with the Rich Girl singer, as she wanted him to spend more time with her. During his interview with People in December 2022, Blake also shared that quitting the singing show would allow him more time to spend with his family – Gwen and her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo whom she shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

