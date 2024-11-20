Why Are Fans Concerned About The Way Elon Musk Eats McDonald's Fries? Find Out As He Shares Meal With Donald Trump and RFK Jr.

Elon Musk continues to stir public interest and is making headlines again, but this time it is for something unexpected—how he eats his fries. On November 17, a British journalist named Jon Sopel shared a picture on X where the internet could spot, among others, Musk, Donald Trump, his son Trump Jr., the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. enjoying McDonald's food during a flight.

Though Sopel posted the picture calling it 'America's future,' the snapshot raised interest, especially because of Musk's peculiar technique of eating french fries that the internet could not peel their eyes off. Hilarious reactions poured in on X and other social media platforms, some trolling the Tesla CEO, some complaining, and some criticizing the political agenda behind the picture.

The photo, which raised eyebrows at a time when Musk is rumored to be acquiring McDonald's, only added more fuel to the fire. In the picture, the group is seen leisurely hogging McDonald's fries, burgers, and cans of Coca-Cola. But what angered many was Musk's poor choice of smearing ketchup inside of a carton of fries rather than dipping the fries.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Elon Musk covers his fries in ketchup; that’s his greatest crime of all time." While another condemned the horrifying event as a 'diabolical' act. The user quipped, "Elon putting ketchup on his fries like this is diabolical yet unsurprising."

Advertisement

Another X user could not help but wonder whether the billionaire knew how to use ketchup. Someone added, "Musk putting ketchup directly on the fries like some sort of depraved caveman."

One enraged X account even questioned Musk's sanity based on how he lathered the ketchup all over and straight up told him that he was incorrect. Meanwhile, another person zoomed in on the picture of Musk's red carton of fries, even more reddened with smeared ketchup, calling it ludicrous behavior.

The picture and the comments made afterward were focused on the ketchup technique of the businessman, fostering an avalanche of interest. However, neither Musk nor McDonald’s has issued statements on the matter, and other people in the picture with him didn’t seem to be objecting to Musk’s unorthodox way of eating fries. In this regard, social networks continue to ridicule Elon Musk’s odd French fry-eating style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and RFK Jr. Share McDonald’s Meal Amid Acquisition Rumors